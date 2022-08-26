Euphoria star announces exit ahead of season 3

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character, Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” she wrote in an Instagram story alongside a photo of fan art by her co-star Hunter Schafer.

Euphoria is losing a key cast member ahead of season 3 . Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat in Sam Levinson’s hit teen drama, will not be returning for the new season, she confirmed on social media.

She continued: “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that [it] brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you, Katherine Hernandez.”

Alexa Demie (left) as Maddy Perez and Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez in Euphoria Eddy Chen/HBO

The news comes after widespread speculation about tensions between Levinson and Ferreira over her character arc in season 2, with Kat largely forced into the background – a stark difference from the previous season – though neither creator or actor, nor HBO, have publicly addressed those reports.

The moments when Ferreira did appear were also met with derision, with one scene in particular in which she feigned a terminal illness in order to dump her boyfriend Ethan (Austin Abrams) drawing criticism from fans.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In season 1, Ferreira was handed one of the series' most thought-provoking and fresh storylines, following Kat’s entry into the world of camming, and many fans will see her early departure as a setback for fat representation.

HBO announced at the beginning of February that Euphoria would be back for season 3.

While fans will no doubt be sad to lose Ferreira, Zendaya is expected to reprise her role as Rue Bennett, alongside Euphoria regulars such as Hunter Schafer (Jules), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Algee Smith (Chris), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Maude Apatow (Lexi) and Dominic Fike (Elliot).

Euphoria season 2 continues on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.