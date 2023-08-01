"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the statement read. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

It continued: "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Sam Levinson, Euphoria's creator, was one of the first to pay tribute to Cloud, writing in a statement, "There was no one quite like Angus," and adding that, "He was too special, too talented, and way too young to leave us so soon."

He continued: "He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God bless his family.”

Many of the show's cast also shared their own tributes, including Maddie Perez star Alexa Demie, who posted a broken-heart emoji on her Instagram story, and Cal Jacobs actor Eric Dane, who wrote, "He was a one-off. I'm truly sad."

Javon 'Wanna' Walton who played Cloud's onscreen brother Ashtray posted a photo of the pair hugging alongside the caption "rest easy brother" and another with the caption "forever family".

Colman Domingo shared a photo of several cast members posing for a photo taken by Cloud, writing, "That was his smile. That was him. May he rest sweetly in peace,” while Storm Reid, who plays Gia Bennett, shared footage of Cloud playing Fezco and wrote, "The tears just won't stop."

Kathrine Narducci, who played Fezco's grandmother for one episode in season two, wrote on Instagram: "To[o] young to[o] soon. Kind, one of a kind. Rest in peace. Big loss."

Meanwhile, the official Euphoria Twitter account also shared a statement, which read: "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."