Euphoria becomes most-watched HBO show ever after Game of Thrones

Season 2 of the Zendaya-led drama, written, created and directed by Sam Levinson, concluded with an explosive finale on Sunday night (27th February), which accrued 6.6 million viewers. Season 2 episodes have been averaging 16.3 million viewers – the best performance for any season of an HBO series over the last 18 years, besides fantasy hit Game of Thrones, Variety reports.

Good news for the troubled teens of East Highland high school – Euphoria has been announced as HBO's second-most watched show since 2004, after Game of Thrones.

HBO adds that the series once topped the HBO Max titles in the US for the seventh week in a row, and was the top series for the week in both Latin America and Europe.

Euphoria is also the most-Tweeted about show of the decade in the US, with 34 million tweets to date.

The series follows a group of high schoolers including 17-year-old Rue (played by Zendaya), as they experience the travails of being a teenager, navigating friendship, love, and social media, while battling with grief and addiction. The Euphoria ending featured a violent shootout between police and Fezco and Ashtray, Nate (Jacob Elordi) exacting revenge on his estranged father Cal (Eric Dane), and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) invading the stage during Lexi's (Maude Apatow) school play.

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard in Euphoria season two

The Euphoria cast also includes Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Javon Walton, Colman Domingo, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

It was recently confirmed that the drama would be returning for a third season, although HBO has yet to announce an official air date. It's currently unclear whether season 3 will be Euphoria's last, with Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer at HBO, telling TVLine: "I will let [executive producer] Sam [Levinson] and Zendaya talk about [that].

"I'm very excited about what they’ve got planned [for season 3]. So I will leave that to them. I will say, generally speaking, we trust where they want to take these characters. So we’ll let the creative team lead the way."

Euphoria season 2 is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

