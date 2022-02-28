The finale picked up where episode 7 left off, in the middle of Lexi’s controversial school play.

The hotly-anticipated finale of Euphoria has finally landed – and answered a lot of fans’ burning questions.

Euphoria viewers finally found out what happened to Fezco (Angus Cloud), as well as whether Rue (Zendaya) eventually forgave Jules (Hunter Schafer) after she told her mother she’d relapsed.

Elsewhere, Cassie's attempts to get revenge on her sister Lexi (Maude Apatow) for her controversial school play ended in disaster, and Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cal’s toxic relationship came to a nasty head.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Euphoria finale. However, be warned: *full spoilers follow for season 2, episode 8*.

Euphoria season 2 finale ending explained

Did Maddy and Cassie call a truce in Euphoria?

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in Euphoria

In Euphoria season 2, episode 8 – the show's intense finale – the audience was treated to the second act of Lexi’s controversial school play.

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) flew into a rage and decided to sabotage Lexi’s masterpiece, which was based on her real-life experiences and had portrayed Cassie in a pretty unflattering light so far, storming onto the stage.

"I'm the one who takes risks. I'm the one who falls in love, not you Lexi. You never even f***ing lived. That's why you're able to stand up here and judge all of us," she screamed at her sister, before adding: "OK, well if that makes me a villain, so f***ing be it. I can play the villain."

But before she got a chance, Maddy (Alexa Demie) stormed up on stage as well, knocking the wind out of Cassie’s sails with a slap. Maddy and Kat then chased her on-and-off stage, and up and down the hallway.

Later in the bathroom, while nursing her wounds, Cassie admitted that Nate had broken up with her after witnessing the homoerotic dance to Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out for a Hero featuring Nate’s on-screen character in Lexi's play, which had not-so-subtly poked fun at real-life Nate’s sexuality.

But rather than offering any comfort, Maddy decided to stick the knife in, hinting at the abuse to come from Nate and telling her: “Don’t worry, this is just the beginning.”

Did Ashtray die in the Euphoria finale?

Javon Walton as Ashtray in Euphoria

In a dramatic scene involving a S.W.A.T raid, Fezco (Angus Cloud) was accidentally shot through a door by Ashtray (Javon Walton).

When Ash realised that he’d shot Fezco, viewers saw him hold a gun close to his chest, preparing to take his own life.

However, the camera then focused on Fezco’s face as a shot rang out and a body fell to the ground. It remained unclear whether Ash had killed himself or been shot by an officer, or whether the gunshot had been connected to another casualty.

Did Fezco die at the end of Euphoria season 2?

Angus Cloud as Fezco in Euphoria

Euphoria’s finale also revealed Fezco’s fate after he had failed to show up at Lexi’s play in the show's penultimate episode.

After the shot rang out, viewers saw a S.W.A.T officer leaving Ash’s empty apartment, crushing his card to Lexi on his way out.

Fez himself was nowhere to be seen, however, meaning it was unclear whether he’d been killed, hospitalised, or arrested following his gunshot wound.

We’ll have to wait for season 3 for confirmation on this, but it seems unlikely that Fez will be able to escape scot-free, and will probably face drug-related charges in upcoming episodes.

So while Fezco probably hasn’t died, Euphoria’s finale certainly seems to mark the end of the road for his character.

Nate's redemption arc and Cal's downfall

Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria

After spending his entire life trying to protect his father Cal (Eric Dane), Nate decided to hand him into the police for child pornography in Euphoria’s finale.

Viewers saw Nate head to confront his father, who seemed to be living in his construction site with a bunch of sex workers.

As he raged at him for everything he’d put him through, even telling him about the traumatic nightmares he’d been having, it quickly became clear that Nate had a gun in tow.

But in the end, Nate didn’t resort to violence, instead telling Cal that he had a USB in his possession containing proof of all of his father’s crimes – all of the videos Cal had recorded of his encounters with prostitutes and dates, some of whom were underaged, like 17-year-old Jules.

Nate then opened the door for a number of police officers, who put cuffs on Cal and took him away.

We know what you're thinking: did the show's villain Nate really just get a redemption arc? Apparently so...

Did Rue and Jules get back together in Euphoria?

Have Rue and Jules split for good on Euphoria?

Rue and Jules did sort of call a truce after the intervention that forced Rue to get clean in previous episodes, but they certainly didn't get back together.

Jules came to sit next to Rue after Lexi’s play came to an end, apologising for the way things had turned out.

“I know you’re probably still really angry with me, but I just wanted to tell you that I love you and I miss you so much,” she told Rue.

But Rue kissed Jules’ forehead and stood up to leave without saying a word, leaving Jules to sit and cry alone.

A voiceover then played, with Rue telling viewers: “Jules was my first love. I’d like to remember it that way. I don’t know if that’s actually true. I think I was high for too much of it.”

So, while viewers weren't given closure about the state of the duo's friendship, it seems that in the end recovering drug addict Rue chose herself over Jules, which – let's be honest – was probably for the best.

