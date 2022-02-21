The second season of the gritty HBO teen drama Euphoria continued in style with Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) finally putting on her long-awaited self-authored play, Our Life.

Euphoria fans have been left anxious for some of their favourite characters after the latest episode.

Lexi has developed a burgeoning romance with Fezco (Angus Cloud) in recent weeks and saved him a prime spot in the audience for the play, while he promised to be there.

Despite this, Fezco did not show as an intense situation developed at home between himself, brother Ashtray (Javon Walton), Fez’s friend and criminal associate Custer (Tyler Chase) and his girlfriend Faye (Chloe Cherry).

While Fezco did not appear for Lexi’s play, just about everyone else at East Highland High School did and witnessed Lexi’s emotional and amusing play which displayed some home truths about almost every single other member of the Euphoria cast.

Chief among those being shown in a harsh light were Lexi’s troubled older sister Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and her toxic and sexually repressed boyfriend Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) who were both left feeling humiliated by the play.

Cassie had previously betrayed best friend Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) by starting a romance with Nate, who had been in an on-off romance with Maddy.

After a suggestive homoerotic sequence that took shots at Nate, the nasty teen broke off his romance with Cassie and furiously left.

In response, Cassie was seen staring angrily through the door to the auditorium and heavily breathing.

So, with these explosive developments and a teaser trailer showing some troubling shots, fans are concerned for some characters heading into the Euphoria season 2 finale.

Will Fezco or Ashtray die in Euphoria?

Chief of fans’ concerns is for the life of Fezco amid the tense situation in his apartment.

Given that Ashtray murdered drug supplier Mouse in the season premiere and Fez is aware of this, will this come back to haunt them?

One fan directed a message at showrunner Sam Levinson on Twitter, penning: “Sam Levinson I will haunt you in your dreams if you kill off Fezco.”

A different viewer tweeted: “If either Fezco or Ash gets killed in the next episode I know what I’m going to talk about with my therapist in our next session.”

Finally, one fan shared a shot of the trailer for the finale, which showed Fez screaming on the floor.

They tweeted: “Fezco getting arrested... I'm in pain... what about us Sam Levinson? What about Fexii?? I'm sick... Lexi's play... my heart all for a to be continued... sunday finna ruin me.”

Will our new favourite pairing go the distance? Or could Fezco or Ashtray be in grave danger?

How will Cassie react with Lexi in Euphoria?

Fans are already anticipating Cassie’s furious reaction to Lexi’s actions in the finale.

One fan penned on Twitter: “Cassie giving off serious Carrie vibes in the last scene breathing on the glass.”

A different viewer tweeted: “cassie girl ......... let's calm down.”

Finally, one fan concluded: “cassie’s about to go on a killing spree or something cause ms girl looks INSANE.”

What will happen next week?

