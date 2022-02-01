Including original music by artist Labrinth and selecting an array of songs from across genres and various decades of music, we can always trust the series for a good beat.

The music used in the HBO teen drama Euphoria is an integral part of the show’s make-up.

The second season has seen Rue Bennett (Zendaya) continue to struggle with her addiction issues whilst pursuing a romance with Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer).

The added complication of new arrival Elliot (played by musician Dominic Fike) does pose the potential for further heartbreak.

However, with heartbreak and romance for the cast of Euphoria comes the potential for great music choices.

So, without further ado, here is the complete soundtrack listing for Euphoria so far.

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: Full list of songs

Euphoria season 2 episode 4 soundtrack

Angus Cloud as Fezco in Euphoria

I’ll Be Here in the Morning - Townes Van Zandt

Summertime/Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child - Mahalia Jackson

How Long - Tove Lo

Devil Inside - INXS

I Was Dancing In the Lesbian Bar - Jonathan Richman

This Is How We Do It - Montell Jordan

trademark usa - Baby Keem

sad4whatt - Ericdoa

Heartbeat - Red 7

Bailala - Chiki Di

Vitamin C - Can

Don’t Cha - The Pussycat Dolls

New Sensation - INXS

Way Over My Head - Lovetaps, Chit Duty, Melika

Method of Modern Love - Daryl Hall & John Oates

Drink Before the War - Sinéad O’Connor

U could tëll - Yeat

Love Like This - Faith Evans

True - Spandau Ballet

Life at the Outpost - Skat Brothers

Need You Tonight - INXS

I’m Tired - Labrinth

Until I Fall - Lucinda Chua

(Pick Me Up) Euphoria” - James Blake, Labrinth

Euphoria season 2 episode 3 soundtrack

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard in Euphoria

Mystify - INXS

Never Let Me Down Again - Depeche Mode

The Look - Roxette

Chains of Love - Erasure

Lips Like Sugar - Echo & The Bunnymen

She Sells Sanctuary - The Cult

It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over - Lenny Kravitz

I Can Dream About You - Dan Hartman

Need You Tonight - INXS

Never Tear Us Apart - INXS

Call Me Irresponsible - Bobby Darin

Effigy (I’m Not An) - Ministry

Como La Flor - Selena

Emotions - Brenda Lee

Gangsta Nation - Westside Collection

If - Jo Stafford

Watercolor Eyes - Lana Del Rey

Euphoria season 2 episode 2 soundtrack

Dominic Fike joins the cast of Euphoria

Mount Everest - Labrinth

Come Rain Or Come Shine - Judy Garland

Do What You Want, Be What You Are - Daryl Hall and John Oates

Outlast (feat. Dueling Experts, Apollo Brown & Joell Ortiz) - Mello Music Group

Dmnd - Jiggz and Damis

Haunted - Laura Les

Right Down the Line - Gerry Rafferty

You Are - Raia Was

seaside_demo - Seb

She Brings the Rain - Can

Six Short Interludes - Ennio Morricone

Hennythings Possible - Vintage Lee

Return of the Mack - Mark Morrison

Blue Monk - Thelonius Monk

Understand Me - Labrinth

Euphoria season 2 episode 1 soundtrack

Zendaya in Euphoria

Don’t Be Cruel - Billy Swann

Look At Grandma - Bo Diddley

Jump Into the Fire - Harry Nilsson

Think (Instrumental) - Curtis Mayfield

Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymystic - Isaac Hayes

What Time It Is - Sonny Skillz

I Want Action - Poison

I Walk On Gilded Splinters - Johnny Jenkins

Who Am I - The O’Jays

Vampy Thing - Analogue Skywalker

Hit ‘Em Up - Tupac Shakur

Right Down the Line - Gerry Rafferty

Dirty Work - Steely Dan

Affix 44577 Benji - Decadez

Hypnotize - 2007 Remaster - The Notorious B.I.G.

Thirsty - Jackie Bistrow

Who’s That - Virus Syndicate

Just My Luck - David Fredericks

Nate Growing Up - Labrinth

Dead of Night - Orville Peck

Runway - Blaq Tuxedo

Back That Azz Up - Juvenile, Lil’ Wayne, Mannie Fresh

Mr Bangbadaboom - Thrillah

Uhuh Yeah - G.L.A.M., Colbie

Ferrari - Troyman

Queen - Foxxi

DIRT - B.O.B.

I Can’t Wait - Nu Shooz

Party Up - DMX

Madonna - Tarik

Straight Shooter - Jody Upshaw

4,5,6 - Big Mali

Pull Up - Derek Minor, Greg James, Thicc James

Auld Lang Syne - Labrinth

(I Just) Died in Your Arms - Cutting Crew

