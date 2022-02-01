Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: Full list of songs in Zendaya series
Zendaya series Euphoria has been offering diverse and wonderful music every week.
The music used in the HBO teen drama Euphoria is an integral part of the show’s make-up.
Including original music by artist Labrinth and selecting an array of songs from across genres and various decades of music, we can always trust the series for a good beat.
The second season has seen Rue Bennett (Zendaya) continue to struggle with her addiction issues whilst pursuing a romance with Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer).
The added complication of new arrival Elliot (played by musician Dominic Fike) does pose the potential for further heartbreak.
However, with heartbreak and romance for the cast of Euphoria comes the potential for great music choices.
So, without further ado, here is the complete soundtrack listing for Euphoria so far.
Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: Full list of songs
Euphoria season 2 episode 4 soundtrack
I’ll Be Here in the Morning - Townes Van Zandt
Summertime/Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child - Mahalia Jackson
How Long - Tove Lo
Devil Inside - INXS
I Was Dancing In the Lesbian Bar - Jonathan Richman
This Is How We Do It - Montell Jordan
trademark usa - Baby Keem
sad4whatt - Ericdoa
Heartbeat - Red 7
Bailala - Chiki Di
Vitamin C - Can
Don’t Cha - The Pussycat Dolls
New Sensation - INXS
Way Over My Head - Lovetaps, Chit Duty, Melika
Method of Modern Love - Daryl Hall & John Oates
Drink Before the War - Sinéad O’Connor
U could tëll - Yeat
Love Like This - Faith Evans
True - Spandau Ballet
Life at the Outpost - Skat Brothers
Need You Tonight - INXS
I’m Tired - Labrinth
Until I Fall - Lucinda Chua
(Pick Me Up) Euphoria” - James Blake, Labrinth
Euphoria season 2 episode 3 soundtrack
Mystify - INXS
Never Let Me Down Again - Depeche Mode
The Look - Roxette
Chains of Love - Erasure
Lips Like Sugar - Echo & The Bunnymen
She Sells Sanctuary - The Cult
It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over - Lenny Kravitz
I Can Dream About You - Dan Hartman
Need You Tonight - INXS
Never Tear Us Apart - INXS
Call Me Irresponsible - Bobby Darin
Effigy (I’m Not An) - Ministry
Como La Flor - Selena
Emotions - Brenda Lee
Gangsta Nation - Westside Collection
If - Jo Stafford
Watercolor Eyes - Lana Del Rey
Euphoria season 2 episode 2 soundtrack
Mount Everest - Labrinth
Come Rain Or Come Shine - Judy Garland
Do What You Want, Be What You Are - Daryl Hall and John Oates
Outlast (feat. Dueling Experts, Apollo Brown & Joell Ortiz) - Mello Music Group
Dmnd - Jiggz and Damis
Haunted - Laura Les
Right Down the Line - Gerry Rafferty
You Are - Raia Was
seaside_demo - Seb
She Brings the Rain - Can
Six Short Interludes - Ennio Morricone
Hennythings Possible - Vintage Lee
Return of the Mack - Mark Morrison
Blue Monk - Thelonius Monk
Understand Me - Labrinth
Euphoria season 2 episode 1 soundtrack
Don’t Be Cruel - Billy Swann
Look At Grandma - Bo Diddley
Jump Into the Fire - Harry Nilsson
Think (Instrumental) - Curtis Mayfield
Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymystic - Isaac Hayes
What Time It Is - Sonny Skillz
I Want Action - Poison
I Walk On Gilded Splinters - Johnny Jenkins
Who Am I - The O’Jays
Vampy Thing - Analogue Skywalker
Hit ‘Em Up - Tupac Shakur
Right Down the Line - Gerry Rafferty
Dirty Work - Steely Dan
Affix 44577 Benji - Decadez
Hypnotize - 2007 Remaster - The Notorious B.I.G.
Thirsty - Jackie Bistrow
Who’s That - Virus Syndicate
Just My Luck - David Fredericks
Nate Growing Up - Labrinth
Dead of Night - Orville Peck
Runway - Blaq Tuxedo
Back That Azz Up - Juvenile, Lil’ Wayne, Mannie Fresh
Mr Bangbadaboom - Thrillah
Uhuh Yeah - G.L.A.M., Colbie
Ferrari - Troyman
Queen - Foxxi
DIRT - B.O.B.
I Can’t Wait - Nu Shooz
Party Up - DMX
Madonna - Tarik
Straight Shooter - Jody Upshaw
4,5,6 - Big Mali
Pull Up - Derek Minor, Greg James, Thicc James
Auld Lang Syne - Labrinth
(I Just) Died in Your Arms - Cutting Crew
Euphoria season 2 continues on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW.
