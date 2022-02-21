The second season of Euphoria has seen some tumultuous shifts in the lives of the complicated Euphoria cast of characters.

What will come next for East Highland High School?

Rue Bennett (Zendaya) hit rock bottom with her drug addiction and experienced a dramatic split from her girlfriend Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) who also cheated on her with newcomer Elliot (Dominic Fike).

Meanwhile, Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) betrayed her best friend Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) by beginning a romance with the abusive Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) - who dealt with family dramas of his own with dad Cal (Eric Dane).

Elsewhere, Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira) encountered issues in her romance with Ethan Lewis (Austin Abrams) and ended their relationship in an awkward fashion.

Finally, Cassie's younger sister Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) finally came out of her shell and put on an explosive autobiographical play that proved humiliating for multiple people.

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard in Euphoria season two

To her upset, however, Lexi finds that her budding love interest Fezco (Angus Cloud) is absent. Will he be OK?

The official HBO synopsis for the season 2 finale reads: "As the show goes on, fragments of memories collide with the present and future."

Where will we leave our favourite characters by the end of the second season?

So, with all of this in mind, when can fans of Euphoria expect the finale of the second season and how is best to watch?

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the Euphoria season 2 finale released?

Euphoria season 2 episode 8, titled 'All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name', will be released on NOW and Sky TV on Monday 28th February 2022 at 2am GMT.

The episode will also be broadcast on Sky Atlantic in the UK at 9pm the same day.

The eighth episode is the finale of the second season and will see the culmination of multiple plot threads and likely start a whole new crop of stories.

Euphoria season 2 episode 8 trailer

There is already a trailer for the Euphoria season 2 finale which teases drama for many of our characters.

One character that fans are most worried about is Fezco who appears in distress in the clip.

Meanwhile, Cassie will be seen confronting sister Lexi after witnessing her play 'Our Life' on the school stage and prompting Nate to break up with her.

Maddy Perez will also confront former best friend Cassie following her heartbreaking betrayal.

Finally, will Rue and ex-girlfriend Jules manage to mend their relationship?

Euphoria season 2 continues on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.