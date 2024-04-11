All three are pro tennis players, though Tashi gives up the sport to coach Art after a serious knee injury.

"We did have our own version of tennis school," Zendaya explained on the Challengers red carpet. "We did many many weeks of tennis training together."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But the training didn't end there.

More like this

Read more:

She added: "[Tennis training was] followed by workouts together, followed by rehearsals together, so it allowed us the time to really, I don't know, not just bond, but really communicate and understand these characters more and talk and figure it out.

"And also, I feel like we created our little bubble, our little group."

All the training and bonding certainly seems to have paid off, with the trio's chemistry really coming through in the Challengers trailer, which teases just how intense the world of pro sport can be, particularly when there's more than a title at stake.

Challenger premieres in cinemas on Friday 26th April 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.