Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in first look at The Apprentice
The image also gives us a glimpse at Jeremy Strong as Trump's lawyer, Roy Cohn.
Sebastian Stan is set to play Donald Trump in Ali Abbasi's upcoming film The Apprentice, premiering at Cannes later this year.
Now, the production has released a first-look image at the Captain America: The Winter Soldier star in costume alongside Succession's Jeremy Strong, who will play Trump's infamous lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn.
Abbasi's take on Trump's rise to fame has been billed as "an exploration of power and ambition" and follows a young Trump coming up in '70s and '80s New York under Cohn's guidance.
"Filled with larger than life characters, it will reveal the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers," the logline teases.
The new picture shows Stan's Trump and Strong's Cohn sitting in the backseat of a car, as Trump speaks on the phone and Cohn looks on sternly.
They will be joined by Maria Bakalova (Borat 2), who plays Trump's first wife, the now late Ivana Trump, and Martin Donovan (Tenet) as his father, Fred Trump Senior.
The film has recently been revealed as part of this year's Cannes selection, and will go up against the likes of Francis Ford Coppola's Metropolis, which stars Adam Driver and Giancarlo Esposito, and Yorgos Lanthimos's Kinds of Kindness, led by Emma Stone, for the Palme d'Or.
