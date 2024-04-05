Those responses, unsurprisingly, led to a great deal of ridicule on social media, something which is heavily referenced in the film.

Now, director Philip Martin has explained how it was important to get the right tonal balance between those jokes and the very serious nature of the allegations levelled against Andrew, which he has always strongly denied.

"I think that one of the things that we all tried to do was to to balance both those sides of the story," Martin told RadioTimes.com during an exclusive interview.

"It's a very serious story in many ways, but it's also inadvertently a funny story. And I think that sometimes films can present you with a binary choice: 'This is a serious film, it's all serious', or 'This is a funny film, it's all funny.'"

He continued: "And I think that somehow combining those two is part of this story, because the interview in and of itself was something that was covering very serious territory, but in some ways doing it in a way that made people sort of question the answers."

He added: "But yes, the interview itself has not only a serious side to it, but also a surreal side to it. And it was trying to balance those two, and trying to tell a story that had energy and momentum to it was [also] part of it...

"It's there in the script, it's there in the writing. But it's also... we tried to put it there into the film. And social media, the world that Andrew's interview comes out into is like that, I think. It's very, you know... it's a world of multiple opinions."

Scoop stars Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew, Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis and Billie Piper as Sam McAlister – the former Newsnight guest booker who secured the interview and from whose perspective the film is told.

