He'll be joined by Succession's Jeremy Strong, who will play Trump's former lawyer Roy Cohn.

Cohn served as an attorney for Trump and his father in the '70s, and also represented media proprietor Rupert Murdoch during the same decade.

Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi (Holy Spider, The Last Of Us) is on directing duties, while Gabriel Sherman (The Loudest Voice in the Room) will pen the script.

Donald Trump with attorney Roy Cohn.

Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova rounds out the cast as Ivana Trump, the former president's first wife.

"It’s a mentor-protégé story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers," the logline teased.

Details of when filming will commence and when we can expect The Student to land on screens have yet to be announced.

