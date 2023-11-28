Speaking on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Edgar Wright explained why he didn't feel it was the right approach, and whether he'd be open to continuing the story alongside original stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

"A long time ago, there was a thing that an American company wanted to do a TV series of Shaun of the Dead based on the film and we were like 'no'," he said.

He added: "We have talked about doing things. Me and Simon [Pegg] obviously have never stopped talking about doing something else and sometimes when these things come up we take it really seriously.

"Some things are still things that we're still talking about, but it's also being kind of protective of what it is."

Wright went on to praise Scott Pilgrim Takes Off as an example of how an adaptation can work.

"I think the Scott Pilgrim thing was, like, a perfect way of continuing, because it's Brian Lee and Ali doing it, and it's literally his comic, like artwork come to life. It's beautiful," he said.

He added: "So it's something where it's both a huge expansion of the books and the film, but also it's really true to his original artwork. He's from Canada but he drew the book like it was a Japanese manga comic, and now it's become a real anime with an amazing Japanese production doing it."

He called the continuation "perfect" and revealed that for Shaun of the Dead, or any of the Cornetto films, to return, there would have to be a similar approach.

"I think if me and Simon were to do any of the things we did, that would be an extension of something... it's like you want to have creative control, so, yeah, I guess that's the ultimate thing."

