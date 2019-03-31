The ice cream (specifically, strawberry flavour) was featured in Shaun of the Dead, and was referenced in the following two films, Hot Fuzz and The World's End. Taking to Twitter to mark the anniversary, he explained that he and Simon Pegg had shoehorned it films two and three after they had been given some for free at the after party of the SOTD premiere.

"At the after party they gave out free Strawberry Cornettos (as featured in the movie)," he said, "so me and Simon [Pegg] contrived to mention Cornettos in the next one as a way of getting more free ice cream next time around... We didn't". Check out his tweets below.

Wright had previously explained that the "Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy" name was a play on Krzysztof Kieslowski’s The Three Colours Trilogy.

"It’s a half-joke," he told the Toronto Star. "It’s something that came up after Hot Fuzz, because we used Cornetto ice cream in both Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz and some journalist pointed that out and said, 'Are you going to make this a trilogy?' And I said, 'Yes, it’s going to be like Krzysztof Kieslowski’s The Three Colours Trilogy.' That was a silly joke that stuck."