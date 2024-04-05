Speaking during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, she said she was "very interested to know" what happens to her character and others after the events of the film, and not just because it affects her personally.

"I mean, I think it's so smart what they did at the end, with the twist at the end, and I think it opens up the door to so much more to the story," she explained.

"Like where these two other people could go, and their story could be running parallel to [the events of The Omen]."

She added: "I just think there's so much... there's always room to add to wonderful things, you know, and, like, The Omen, the original Omen, is a wonderful thing.

"And that's why it's no wonder it's spawned so many prequels and remakes and series... it's because it was a fantastic idea executed perfectly.

"And we all just want to jump on board. [We] just want more of it – more of a good thing.”

Free had been a huge fan of The Omen – and the horror genre in general – long before she came on board the new film, and she fondly recalled her first experience of watching the film when she was younger.

"When I was really young, I used to sneak over to my next door neighbour's house and we would watch horror films together," she explained.

"I would like sneakily watch different horror films in, like, 18 different parts on YouTube, it would take me like four hours to actually find all the parts and watch them in completion.

"I think I snuck over to my neighbour Hannah's house and we watched The Omen together. And I remember being, like, traumatised in such a pleasant way. In, like, such a morbid fascination, love of the macabre way."

She continued: "I've always... horror was the thing that made me fall in love with film in the first place. And The Omen was actually a very big part of that. So yeah, I mean, I just love weird, freaky stuff. And this is that, for sure."

