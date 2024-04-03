Making the film was a gruelling process both during and after production, with Patel not only turning down other work but also battling through a number of injuries and dealing with distribution complications to get the film ready for release.

That's something that made the blistering reception at last months SXSW festival all the more rewarding, as Patel explained in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

"I just feel like... there was a point where I was turning down work that was stuff that I dreamt of doing as an actor, like my whole career," he explained.

"And I was just like, 'God, I'm in this dark edit hole right now editing this movie.' And, like, at one point, that film got dropped... so it was, it was really pretty grim at moments."

Monkey Man Universal Pictures/ YouTube.

Speaking of the reception, he added: "So to come into this kind of... I don't know, it was over 1200 people [at the premiere] like there was queue spanning three blocks. And I was so nervous going into that, I was just a ball of nerves.

"And when it played the way it played, and we won the Audience Award, I mean, it was... yeah, it was a blessing."

As for whether the experience has whetted his appetite to return to the director's chair again anytime soon or if he'll be looking to go back to acting in other people's films, Patel said: "I'm just hungry to tell stories... so whatever capacity that is. I know it sounds cliche!

Producer Jordan Peele – who has had significant success as the director of Get Out, Us and Nope – then joked: "What if your next director is worse than you?"

"You're going to get me in trouble, dude!" Patel responded.

Monkey Man is released in UK cinemas on Friday 5th April 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

