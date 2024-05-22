Speaking about why he wanted to recast the role, Miller recently explained in an interview with Empire: "I began thinking, 'Oh, maybe we could do de-aging.' Then I watched really masterful filmmakers like Ang Lee and Martin Scorsese, doing Gemini Man and The Irishman, and I saw that it hadn't been licked.

"All you'd be watching is, 'Look how well the technology works.' It would not have been persuasive."

On the decision to cast Taylor-Joy, he added that the Queen's Gambit star had an "innately resolute quality", and that there was "a mystique about her".

The film also includes key roles for Chris Hemsworth as the main villain of the piece, and Tom Burke – who takes on a role initially intended for Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – while there are also a few returning faces from Fury Road.

With a stream of excellent reviews following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival further ramping up excitement ahead of the release this weekend, read on for all the information you need to know about the Furiosa cast.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga cast - All the stars in Fury Road prequel

The following cast members will appear in the Mad Max prequel Furiosa.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa

Chris Hemsworth as Dementus

Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack

Lachy Hulme as Immortan Joe/Rizzdale Pell

Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus

Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic

Goran D Kleut as The Octoboss

Matuse as Fang

Josh Helman as Scrotus

John Howard as The People Eater

Charlee Fraser as Mary Jo Bassa

Daniel Webber as War Boy

Quaden Bayles as War Boy

Jacob Tomuri as Max (cameo)

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Furiosa

Furiosa. Warner Bros

Who is Furiosa? A young girl who was kidnapped from her homeland in the Green Place of Many Mothers and eventually grows to become the character we know from Mad Max: Fury Road.

What else has Anya Taylor-Joy been in? After breaking out with roles in films such as The Witch, Split, Thoroughbreds and Emma, Taylor-Joy received global acclaim for her role in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit. Other films credits include The Menu, Last Night in Soho, The Northman, and a very brief but memorable role in Dune: Part Two.

Young Furiosa is played by Alyla Browne (Sting)

Chris Hemsworth plays Dementus

Chris Hemsworth as Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. WB

Who is Dementus? A warlord and the leader of a biker horde who abducts Furiosa as a child and soon wages war on Immortan Joe.

What else has Chris Hemsworth been in? Hemsworth is undoubtedly best known for his role as Thor in the MCU, while the Australian actor has appeared in a number of other Hollywood films including The Cabin in the Woods, Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghostbusters. Other credits include Bad Times at the El Royale and the Netflix films Extraction, Extraction 2 and Spiderhead.

Tom Burke plays Praetorian Jack

Tom Burke plays Praetorian Jack in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. WB

Who is Praetorian Jack? The principal commander of the Citadel's military force who forms an alliance with Furiosa and takes her under his wing.

What else has Tom Burke been in? Burke is a well known face in British TV thanks to his role as Cormoran Strike in Strike and appearances in The Lazarus Project, The Musketeers and War & Peace, among others. Film credits include The Souvenir, Mank, True Things and Living.

Lachy Hulme plays Immortan Joe

Lachy Hulme plays Immortan Joe in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. WB

Who is Immortan Joe? The leader of the Citadel, who soon finds himself locked in a war with Dementus and his biker horde.

What else has Lachy Hulme been in? Hulme has had roles in a number of Australian TV series including The Hollowmen, Howzat! Kerry Packer's War, Gallipoli and The Secret River. On the big screen, you might recognise him for his role as Sparks in the Matrix sequels, while he also appeared in George Miller's previous film Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Hulme also plays the role of Rizzdale Pell

Goran D Kleut plays The Octoboss

Goran D Kleut plays The Octoboss in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Warner Bros

Who is The Octoboss? One of Dementus's allies and a member of his biker horde.

What else has Goran D Kleut been in? Kleut has had minor roles in a number of high-profile films including Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, The Great Gatsby, Hacksaw Ridge, Alien: Covenant and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge.

Matuse plays Fang

Matuse plays Fang. Warner Bros

Who is Fang? Another of Dementus's allies and a member of his biker horde.

What else has Matuse been in? Matuse recently appeared in The Fall Guy and will play a recurring role in the upcoming Paramount Plus series Last King of the Cross.

Angus Sampson plays The Organic Mechanic

Angus Sampson plays The Organic Mechanic in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Warner Bros

Who is The Organic Mechanic? Joe's personal physician, who is originally part of Dementus's tribe.

What else has Angus Sampson been in? Sampson is known for his role as Tucker in the Insidious films and has also appeared in The Mule, Next Goal Wins and the second season of Fargo. He is reprising his role from Mad Max: Fury Road.

John Howard plays The People Eater

John Howard plays The People Eater in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. WB

Who is The People Eater? Joe's ally, who has previously controlled the fuel reserves of Gas Town.

What else has John Howard been in? Howard is known for appearing in several Australian TV shows including Blue Heelers, SeaChange, Always Greener, All Saints and Packed to the Rafters. He is reprising his role from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Charlee Fraser plays Mary Jo Bassa

Charlee Fraser plays Mary Jo Bassa in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. WB

Who is Mary Jo Bassa? Furiosa's mother.

What else has Charlee Fraser been in? Fraser is best known for her modelling career, with Furiosa marking just her second film appearance following her debut in hit romcom Anyone But You last year.

Nathan Jones plays Rictus Erectus

Who is Rictus Erectus? One of Joe's sons – who is strong but not very intelligent.

What else has Nathan Jones been in? A former wrestler, Jones is best known for his WWE career, while acting credits include Troy, Fearless, Conan the Barbarian, Hobbs & Shaw and Mortal Kombat. He is reprising his role from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Josh Helman plays Scrotus

Who is Scrotus? Joe's younger son.

What else has Josh Helman been in? Helman is known for his role as William Stryker in X-Men: Days of Future Past and its sequel X-Men: Apocalypse, and has also appeared in Jack Reacher , Monster Hunter and Thirteen Lives. He is reprising his role from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is released in UK cinemas on Friday 24th May 2024.

