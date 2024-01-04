Anyone But You soundtrack: All the songs in the romcom
Natasha Bedingfield's classic 2004 hit Unwritten features prominently in the new film, alongside tracks from the likes of Troye Sivan and Declan McKenna.
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney's hotly anticipated new film Anyone But You has arrived in UK cinemas – the latest attempt to revive the faltering big-screen romcom genre that proved so popular in the '90s and '00s.
Of course, any good romcom worth its salt needs a couple of memorable needle drops, and director Will Gluck makes use of tracks from the likes of Troye Sivan, Declan McKenna and Wet Leg throughout the film.
But the most notable song featured in the movie is Natasha Bedingfield's 2004 hit Unwritten, which we discover is Powell's character Ben's 'serenity song' when Sweeney's Bea accidentally overhears him listening to it during an awkward moment on a flight.
The song makes a couple of other appearances during the runtime – including in an infectious credits scene – and Gluck revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter why he decided to opt for it as a centrepiece for the soundtrack.
"There was debate in my head between that song and another song, and the song... had to have baggage, and maybe people don’t like it, but really, people do love it," he explained.
"I just needed to give them permission to love it, which is what I did in another movie [Easy A] with another [Bedingfield] song [Pocketful of Sunshine].
"But when I started playing [Unwritten] and the other song for people, I very quickly realised that everyone knows [Unwritten]. No matter how snarky or how much of a curmudgeon someone might be, you can’t not love that song... So I hope it comes back again, which I’m sure it will after this."
Read on for the full list of tracks featured in Anyone But You, as well as the score.
Anyone But You soundtrack
The full list of songs featured in the soundtrack can be found below:
- Didn't I performed by Darondo
- The Spins performed by Mac Miller
- Photo ID (with Dominic Fike) performed by Remi Wolf, Dominic Fike
- Unwritten performed by Natasha Bedingfield
- Sick performed by Dominic Fike
- The Vacationer performed by Hungry Kids of Hungary
- Bang Bang performed by Hippo Campus
- Steppin’ On Me performed by Fitz and The Tantrums
- Sympathy performed by Declan McKenna
- Dummy performed by Portugal. The Man
- Got Me Started performed by Troye Sivan
- Anyone But You performed by Still Woozy
- Loving You performed by Wet Leg
- Connecting Dots performed by Kate Bollinger
- Outta My Head performed by Mel Wesson
- Lancaster Nights performed by Charlie Burg
- Bottle Rocket performed by Jimi Somewhere
Anyone But You score
The film also includes an original score by Este Haim and Christopher Stracey, the tracks for which you can find listed below:
- Starry Eyed and Falling in Love
- Wedding Weekend
- My Heart Beats to These Stick Clicks
- This is Not a Drill
- What Does Love Sound Like?
- Running So Fast I Can’t Catch My Breath
- I’m Not Blushing
- Funk On
- I Love You, You
- I Hear a Symphony
- Couldn’t Find a Moving Train
