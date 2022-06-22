The Disney Plus series has expanded the world of the juggernaut sci-fi franchise, introducing new characters such as fearsome inquisitor Reva, played by rising star Moses Ingram.

Star Wars fans were finally granted a long-held wish this summer as Ewan McGregor returned to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for his very own solo adventure.

It has also revealed that the events of A New Hope were not the first time that Obi-Wan and Princess Leia crossed paths, as the reclusive Jedi also helped get her out of trouble when she was just a child.

Reception has been generally positive to the series, prompting fans to wonder if there could possibly be more coming down the pipeline – here's everything we know so far.

Will there be an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2?

Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally announced and discussed as a limited series – a term given to shows that are not intended to run for multiple seasons – much to the disappointment of fans.

However, more recently, members of the cast and creative team have made comments suggesting this could have changed and that a second season is now very much on the table.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Director Deborah Chow told RadioTimes.com: "I think this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone. [But] there are, of course, more stories that you could tell.

"There's obviously another 10 years before we get to A New Hope and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even just watching him ride across the sand sometimes is interesting. So, who knows? It's hard to say right now, but it was not the intention."

Obi-Wan actor Ewan McGregor added: “I hope it’s not the last time I play him. I had such a great time doing this, I'm sure we can think of a few more stories before I turn into Alec Guinness, don't you think?"

Despite apparent interest from both, there has been no official confirmation of a second season from Disney just yet, but the studio will hopefully set the record straight soon.

What could happen in Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2?

We can only speculate as to what the plot of a potential second season would be, given the uncertainty surrounding the project and the general secrecy around every Lucasfilm production.

The writers of the show would be somewhat restricted by existing continuity, with Obi-Wan needing to be back on Tatooine by the start of A New Hope, while events also mustn't contradict what has already been depicted in Star Wars: Rebels.

Indeed, it wouldn't be possible for Obi-Wan to face Darth Maul once more in live-action due to the two arch-rivals already having had their final confrontation in the animated show.

Who could star in a potential Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2?

Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) in Obi-Wan Kenobi Lucasfilm

If Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 were to return for a second season, it would most definitely see Ewan McGregor reprise the title role once again – no one else could fill those shoes.

It's possible that Hayden Christensen could also come back, as he told RadioTimes.com that he would "love to continue" as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader and that there is "certainly more there to explore" in the role.

Some fans have criticised the prequel star's lack of screen time in this first season, so it would probably go down well to sprinkle in a few more pre-Vader flashbacks, such as the one that sent fans wild in episode 5.

Moses Ingram made a huge impression as Reva in this initial run of Obi-Wan Kenobi, so it's not hard to imagine her remaining a big part of this show moving forward if it were to return.

Is there an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 trailer?

Not right now. After all, we don't even know if season 2 is happening yet! But we'll update this page with new information as it comes – and that includes any first-look images and videos.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to stream on Disney Plus – sign up for Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.