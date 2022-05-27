Jude Law to star in new Star Wars series Skeleton Crew
The Disney Plus spin-off will follow four children who become lost in the galaxy and try to find their way home.
Jude Law is set to join the Star Wars universe in new Disney Plus series Skeleton Crew, with Marvel director Jon Watts executive producing.
Disney Plus has announced that the BAFTA-winning actor will be starring in the Star Wars spin-off show, which is expected to arrive on our screens next year.
While we don't know a huge amount about the upcoming project, the streamer has revealed that Spider-Man: Homecoming director Watts, writer Christopher Ford and The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will be executive producing the show.
Announcing the show at the Star Wars Celebration fan event in Anaheim yesterday, Watts told the crowd: "It's the story about a group of kids, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy.
"It’s the story of their journey trying to find their way home," he said, adding that the show stars children to give "a slightly different perspective on Star Wars" and to "see the galaxy through a different set of eyes".
Ford added that while "it stars four kids", it is "not a kids' show", with Skeleton Crew being set in the same period of time as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and the new Ahsoka series.
Skeleton Crew is yet another Star Wars project to join the collection at Disney Plus, with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi series the latest to arrive on the streamer today (27th May).
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew arrives on Disney Plus in 2023. You can sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sci-Fi hub.
