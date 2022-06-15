The prequel miniseries, which sees Ewan McGregor and Christensen reprise their roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, follows the Jedi Master on his rescue mission to save Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) 10 years on from the events of Revenge of the Sith .

While there's still one episode to go before Obi-Wan Kenobi wraps up, the show's cast and crew are already looking to the future, with Hayden Christensen revealing he would "be open" to season 2.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, director Deborah Chow said that while she planned for Obi-Wan Kenobi to be a limited series, there are "more stories that you could tell".

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi Lucasfilm

"You know, we always did conceive of this as a limited series," she said. "So it's not an adventure-of-the-week sort of story. It's one big story with a beginning, middle and end. So I think this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone."

However, Chow added: "I mean, there are of course more stories that you could tell. There's obviously another 10 years before we get to A New Hope and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even just watching him ride across the sand sometimes is interesting. So, who knows? It's hard to say right now, but it was not the intention."

As for whether she has plans for a second season, Chow said: "Honestly, at this point, the only thing I'm thinking about is taking vacation. I haven't gotten there. I can't even conceive of it yet. I just need to actually finish the show to get there first."

Meanwhile, Hayden Christensen revealed that he would "love to continue" with his character of Anakin Skywalker, who we all know became Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

"Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character. You know, I think there's certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so," he said, adding that if there was a second season, he "would certainly be open to" appearing in it.

He's not the only one, with Ewan McGregor previously telling RadioTimes.com that he would like to "do it again".

“I hope it’s not the last time I play him,” he noted. "I had such a great time doing this, I'm sure we can think of a few more stories before I turn into Alec Guinness, don't you think?"

Obi-Wan Kenobi launched on Disney Plus towards the end of May, with the likes of Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Benny Safdie, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse joining the series.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series continues on Disney Plus on Wednesdays at 8am GMT.