Look away now if you’re particularly spoilerphobic, though it’s not that big a giveaway to the plot of the episode anyway.

While we knew the Obi-Wan Kenobi series would include a few familiar faces – the titular Jedi himself, played by Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton’s Owen Lars and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, among others – the production team behind the new Star Wars Disney Plus show still managed to sneak an extra prequel cameo into the second episode to take fans by surprise.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Yes, it’s another star of the Disney Plus screen – Temuera Morrison, aka Boba Fett, aka Jango Fett, aka just about any clone trooper you’d care to mention. And it’s the latter he’s playing here, turning up on the streets of the crime-ridden planet Daiyu as an ex-Republic soldier begging for money on the streets.

“Spare any credits…help a veteran get a warm meal,” he says to the disguised Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), who despite some mixed feelings does end up giving him some money.

Of course, Obi-Wan fought alongside countless “brothers” of this man in the Clone Wars, befriending some of them personally. Based on the clone’s armour, he probably even fought in the 501st Legion, who worked closely with Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker during the animated Clone Wars TV series.

On the other hand, clones also enacted Order 66 and wiped out the Jedi, as we were reminded in the opening scenes of episode 1. Who’s to say how many Jedi this clone in particular killed off?

Altogether it’s a nice nod to Obi-Wan’s past, the Clone Wars TV show (which is particularly beloved by fans) and a way to include Morrison that doesn’t get too confusing with the timeline of his own series.

And given that Morrison used to play every single clone trooper (all cloned from his Episode II character Jango Fett), we wouldn’t be too surprised to see him turn up again in some flashbacks, even if it’s just his voice.

Perhaps this is just the start of these smart little cameos in Obi-Wan Kenobi – but even if this is all we get, it’s still a nice nod to Star Wars’ past.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will air on Disney Plus on Fridays at 8am GMT. You can sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sci-Fi hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.