Will there be a Reacher season 2? Latest news and comments

Lee Child favourite Jack Reacher now has his own television series on the streaming platform after the previous cinematic outings featuring Tom Cruise.

There's a new action hero on Amazon Prime Video but you may also find he is quite familiar.

Reacher stars Alan Ritchson in the role of the hero and offers a hulking appearance more in line with the character's literary roots.

Here, former US army military police detective and self-described "hobo" Jack Reacher pays a visit to the rural town of Margrave, Georgia, USA.

In Margrave, Reacher finds himself drawn into a dark and twisted conspiracy that stretches across the town.

There is quite the cast of characters in Reacher, which certainly is examined in our RadioTimes.com review on the Amazon series.

However, after the explosive events of the season 1 finale, will Reacher be back for a second season on Prime Video?

**Spoiler warning for Reacher season 1**

Will there be a Reacher season 2?

Reacher season 2 has yet to be officially confirmed by Amazon Prime Video.

However, there have already been some comments about the series' future, not least from Jack Reacher author himself Lee Child.

“By October there'll be 27 books, so there's 26 more seasons to go by, which time I'll be about 100,” Child told press including RadioTimes.com.

“And that would work for me. But like everything in showbiz, everybody knows this, it's not up to me. It's not up to any of us. It's up to the viewer. Are they going to like it? And I think yes they are."

The author added: "Nothing is ever certain but they're going to love it I think, and when you've got a series that people love, why not do a second season? Why not do a third? Why not do a 27th? By that time I’ll have written some more. It could go on forever, literally to the heat death of the universe.”

The author also debated which of the Reacher novels could be the next to be adapted for the series.

"I haven't read the books. I've written them. I never reread them. I know them by reputation, what other people tell me about him," explained Child.

"And there are some that are really popular. And I think what was so great about this first season was Reacher’s loneliness being assuaged by his relationships with other people, and I would like to see more of that. And there's two or three books that really stand out in that sense. So maybe one of them."

Rest assured that RadioTimes.com will update you as soon as we get further information.

Who would be in the cast of a potential Reacher season 2?

We can't imagine Reacher would return without star Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, the former US army military police major.

Despite the likely change in setting, we could also see a potential comeback for Malcolm Goodwin as Oscar Finlay, the captain and Chief Detective of the Margrave Police Department, along with Willa Fitzgerald as MPD officer Roscoe Conklin - who Reacher encouraged to run for mayor in the finale.

Elsewhere, Maria Sten could also return as Reacher's former army colleague and private detective Frances Neagley.

Regulars we would not expect to reappear include Bruce McGill as the corrupt mayor Grover Teale and Chris Webster as the villainous KJ Kliner, who were each killed by Roscoe and Reacher, respectively, in the finale.

Is there a trailer for a second season of Reacher?

As we have established, a second season has not been confirmed for Reacher and so the show has not gone into production.

This means that no trailer is currently available for Reacher's second season.

We shall be sure to update this page once we have further information and footage.

