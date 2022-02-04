Reacher cast

The Titans star takes on the lead role in Reacher, and fans have already been quick to point out that he is a closer match to the original description of the character than Cruise, who played the part in two feature films.

Following in the footsteps of Tom Cruise is probably quite a daunting prospect, but that's the task that awaits Alan Ritchson in Amazon's new adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels.

He is joined in the cast for the show by a host of other TV stars – read on for everything you need to know about them, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher

Who is Jack Reacher? A veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life, Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served.

At the beginning of the series, he is arrested after he arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, just as it is dealing with its first homicide in 20 years. He must work to prove his innocence using both his keen mind and hard-hitting fists.

What else has Alan Ritchson been in? Ritchson's previous credits include his breakout role as Aquaman / Arthur Curry in Smallville and major parts in Blue Mountain State, Blood Drive, and Titans. He also played Raphael in the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and its 2016 sequel and had a role in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space, A Family Man, and Sense8) plays Young Reacher.

Malcolm Goodwin plays Oscar Finley

Who is Oscar? The Chief of Margrave Police Department, Oscar accuses Jack of committing an act of homicide. He is a relatively new arrival in the town himself, having relocated to take the job.

What else has Malcolm Goodwin been in? Goodwin is best known for his role as Clive Babineaux in iZombie, while he also had a main role in the drama series Breakout Kings and has appeared in episodes of House of Cards, CSI, and Elementary.

Willa Fitzgerald plays Roscoe Conklin

Who is Roscoe? A committed and resilient member of the Margrave Police Department, Roscoe has lived in the town for her entire life and loves her job.

What else has Willa Fitzgerald been in? Fitzgerald has had main roles in the TV adaptation of Scream and the BBC's 2017 version of Little Women – in which she played Meg March. Other TV roles have included episodes of House of Cards, Law & Order: SVU and Billions, while on the big screen she's appeared in films such as Blood Money and The Goldfinch.

Chris Webster plays KJ

Who is KJ? The son of town benefactor Kliner Senior, KJ is a spoilt young man who likes to think he's the most important person in town. He has a major crush on Roscoe.

What else has Chris Webster been in? Webster has had roles in Quibi action series Most Dangerous Game and period drama TURN: Washington's Spies in addition to small roles in shows such as Cucumber, Father Brown and Doctors.

Bruce McGill plays Mayor Grover Teale

Who is Mayor Grover? The town's Mayor, Grover comes from a long line of Southern gentlemen who have run Margrave for decades.

What else has Bruce McGill been in? McGill has appeared in a huge number of films including the Michael Mann movies The Insider, Ali, and Collateral, in addition to roles in Animal House, My Cousin Vinny, Timecop, Shallow Hal, and Ride Along. TV roles have included playing Jack Dalton on MacGyver and Det. Vince Korsak on Rizzoli & Isles, while last year he had a recurring role in the NASCAR comedy series The Crew.

Maria Sten plays Frances Neagley

Who is Frances? A private detective who was formerly in the employ of Reacher during her time as an Army MP, Frances is one of the title character's closest friends.

What else has Maria Sten been in? Sten played the lead role of Jillian Hope Hodgson in the fourth season of Channel Zero: The Dream Door and portrayed Liz Tremayne in the DC Universe series Swamp Thing.

Hugh Thompson plays Baker

Who is Baker? The top cop in Margrave, Baker has very little time for Detective Finlay but loves being in a position of power.

What else has Hugh Thompson been in? Thompson's previous TV highlights include roles on Canadian shows Blessed Stranger: After Flight 111, Black Harbour and Forgive Me – winning a Gemini Award for the former.

Kristin Kreuk plays Charli

Who is Charli? A former debutante who is now happily married to an accountant – Charli has a secret tough side that comes to the fore during the series.

What else has Kristin Kreuk been in? Kreuk first found fame as part of the main cast for teen drama series Edgemont, and has gone on to star as Lana Lang in Smallville, as Catherine Chandler in The CW sci-fi series Beauty & the Beast, and as Joanna Hanley in the legal drama Burden of Truth.

Marc Bendavid plays Hubble

Who is Hubble? A family man who lives in Margrave, Hubble has been living outside his means for some time.

What else has Marc Bendavid been in? Bendavid's biggest roles so far have been main parts on Canadian TV: in sci-fi series Dark Matter and comedy How to Buy a Baby. He also had a lead role in seasons 5-7 of the fantasy comedy-drama Good Witch.

Willie C Carpenter plays Mosley

Who is Mosley? The town's long-time barber, Mosley is not impressed by what has happened to his beloved town in recent years and is only too happy to lend a hand to Reacher.

What else has Willie C Carpenter been in? Veteran actor Carpenter is best known for his recurring roles on Reasonable Doubts as Robert Maxwell, 1600 Penn as General Maurer, and Devious Maids as Kenneth Miller.

Currie Graham plays Kliner Sr

Who is Kliner? One of the town's foremost businessmen, who is given credit for his generosity but is actually masking ulterior motives.

What else has Currie Graham been in? Graham has appeared in a range of films including Hitchcock and Pompeii and a huge variety of TV shows – with highlights including roles on Murder in the First, Raising the Bar, and NYPD: Blue

Harvey Guillén plays Jasper

Who is Jasper? Margrave’s medical expert, Jasper is overwhelmed by the sudden spate of murders in the town.

What else has Harvey Guillén been in? Guillén is well known for his role as Guillermo on hit sitcom What We Do in the Shadows, and was previously in the main cast of thriller series Eye Candy and the drama Huge. On the big screen, he's appeared in The Internship, Truth or Dare and Werewolves Within.