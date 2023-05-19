Though the billion-dollar Fast and Furious franchise was originally expected to wrap up with its tenth chapter, 2023's Fast X , series star and producer Vin Diesel confirmed in April 2021 that the series capper would in fact be split into two parts, explaining: "There's so much ground to cover and so many places in so many locations that we have to visit."

The idea to split Fast's final chapter in half meant the franchise was able to do something it had never tried before in its more than 20-year history, ending Fast X on a cliffhanger – leaving the fates of several popular characters up in the air and leaving audiences even hungrier than usual for the next instalment.

But when can we expect Fast and Furious 11 to rev into cinemas? What will happen next to legendary street racer Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his Fast family? And is this really the end of the road?

Read on for everything we know so far about Fast 11.

Though an exact date is yet to be confirmed, Vin Diesel revealed at CinemaCon in April 2023 that the eleventh Fast and Furious film will be released in 2025.

Louis Leterrier – who stepped in to helm Fast X after original director Justin Lin departed due to creative differences – will return for the next instalment, with Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) and Oren Uziel (The Lost City) hired to write the script.

Fast and Furious 11 cast: Who will return?

The following franchise regulars are a sure bet to return in Fast and Furious 11:

Vin Diesel as Dominic "Dom" Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Ludacris as Tej Parker

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Sung Kang as Han Lue

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Granted, the denouement to Fast X saw Dom about to be buried alive by a collapsing dam, while Roman, Tej, Ramsey and Han were last seen aboard an aircraft that was subsequently shot out of the sky... but this wouldn't be the first time in the Fast franchise that characters have made a miraculous comeback after facing certain death.

Also a dead cert to return for the next chapter are Jason Momoa as deranged villain Dante Reyes, who survived the events of Fast X, and Alan Ritchson as his criminal partner Aimes. Likewise we can expect Helen Mirren to be back as "Queenie" Shaw alongside her son Deckard (though it's less clear whether Luke Evans might return to the series as Deckard's brother Owen Shaw, or if Vanessa Kirby might reprise her Hobbs & Shaw role as their sister Hattie).

Leo Abelo Perry is another probable returnee as Dom's son Brian "Little B" Marcos, while following their surprise reappearances in the final scene of Fast X and the Fast X post-credits scene respectively, we're certain to see more of Gal Gadot as the resurrected Gisele Yashar and Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs (more on those two below).

Brie Larson as Tess in Fast X (2023) Universal

Though a reappearance isn't guaranteed, it's possible we might see more of the "Nobody" family who operate as part of the mysterious Agency that once employed Dom and his crew – that includes the organisation's former leader Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) who was presumed dead following a plane crash in 2021's F9 but was described only as "missing" in Fast X, his daughter Tess (Brie Larson), and Mr. Nobody's former right-hand man Little Nobody (Scott Eastwood) who was last seen narrowly avoiding being blown up in Fast X.

Two more characters introduced in Fast X and so in contention for the sequel are Isabel Neves (Daniela Melchior), a Brazilian street racer and sister to Dom’s former girlfriend Elena Neves, and Dom's grandmother Abuelita Toretto (Rita Moreno).

Having apparently met his end in Fast X – sacrificing himself to save Dom and Little B from Dante's goons – it appears John Cena's Jakob Toretto will miss out on Fast and Furious 11... if he does indeed stay dead. The same goes for Brazilian street racer Diogo (Luis Da Silva), who debuted in 2011's Fast Five and met a fiery end in Fast X.

More like this

Though Michael Rooker told Showbiz CheatSheet that he would "most likely" turn up in Fast X, having debuted as Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, he was nowhere to be seen in the latest chapter. Cardi B also failed to reappear as Dom's F9 ally Leysa, despite Vin Diesel telling Entertainment Tonight back in 2021 that she would feature in Fast X.

Many fans had also expected Don Omar and Tego Calderón, who were part of Dom's crew as Rico Santos and Tego Leo in Fast & Furious (2009) and Fast Five (2011), to return after Diesel shared an Instagram post featuring the pair and a "Fast X" hashtag in early 2023... but no cameo was forthcoming. Perhaps Buddy, Leysa, Rico and Tego could all still surface in Fast 11?

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This being the concluding chapter(s) of the franchise, it's also feasible that other fan favourite characters from the past could reappear to aid Dom in his hour of need. Eva Mendes played government agent Monica Fuentes in both 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) and a post-credits scene in Fast Five – an image of the character was seen in Dante's lair in Fast X as the villain promised to make Dom suffer by targeting everybody who'd ever helped him or his family, so could Monica return?

Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) was another of Dom's allies singled out by Dante – the lead character in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), drift king Sean returned in a supporting role for Furious 7 (2015) and F9, so it's reasonable to assume he might pop up again, possibly alongside fellow Tokyo Drift graduates Twinkie (Bow Wow) and Earl Hu (Jason Tobin).

Across its 10 films, the Fast saga has introduced a number of popular characters who have made one or two appearances and lived to race another day – in this category, Dom's old acquaintances Leon (Johnny Strong) and Hector (Noel Gugliemi) from 2001's The Fast and the Furious (2011), Miami street racer Suki (Devon Aoki) from 2 Fast 2 Furious, drug kingpin Arturo Braga (John Ortiz) who appeared in both Fast & Furious and Fast & Furious 6 (2013), and Agent Michael Stasiak (Shea Wigham) from Fast & Furious, Fast & Furious 6, and F9, could all be revisited.

Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) in Furious 7 (2015) Universal

There's also a question mark surrounding the involvement of the character Brian O'Conner in any future Fast films – Brian was a regular fixture of the early Fast movies, appearing in all but one of the first seven films, until the death of actor Paul Walker in 2013 necessitated writing the character out of the franchise. Walker's scenes in Furious 7 were completed using a combination of visual effects and stand-ins – including his brothers Caleb and Cody – and a storyline was devised which saw Brian, now a family man, retire from Dom's crew to live a quieter life with Mia Toretto and their children.

However, Vin Diesel has recently implied that the O'Conner character might make one more appearance before the Fast franchise ends for good, telling Total Film in March 2023: "[Universal] made a bold, righteous, and daring decision to keep Brian O'Conner alive. I couldn't image this saga ending without truly saying goodbye to Brian."

As for new additions to the cast, in February 2023, Diesel said he wanted Robert Downey Jr. to star in Fast 11 as the primary antagonist, revealing a character has been developed who is "the antithesis of Dom, who is promoting AI and driverless cars". Iron Man vs. the Iron Giant? Watch this space...

Fast and Furious 11 trailer

Given that the film is still in the early stages of pre-production, there is no trailer available just yet for Fast and Furious 11. We'll update this page as soon as any footage drops – for reference, the first trailer for Fast X (above) was unveiled in February 2023, roughly three months prior to the film's release.

Fast and Furious 11 plot

So what will happen in Fast 11? Well, most obviously, the film will need to resolve the multiple plot threads left hanging by the Fast X ending.

Dom and Little B look set to be buried alive by a collapsing dam, after Dante trapped the pair and activated a series of explosive charges. Could a returning character – Hobbs? – prove to be their salvation?

Dante has declared that his next target after Dom will be Hobbs, since while it was Dom who set into motion the events that caused Dante's father's death, it was Hobbs who actually pulled the trigger.

Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) in Furious 7 (2015) Universal

How will Hobbs re-enter the narrative? Given Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson's difficult relationship, it's possible that Hobbs and Dom might occupy separate storylines and never actually cross paths a la The Fate of the Furious (2017), with Hobbs instead re-teaming with his old sparring partner Deckard Shaw. Fans will be hoping though that the Diesel/Johnson rift has healed sufficiently to allow for the two titans of the Fast franchise to come back together on-screen.

Speaking of Deckard Shaw, he played a small role in Fast X – having supplied Roman, Tej, Ramsey and Han with tech and artillery to help Dom, Shaw discovered that Dante was targeting him too, as well as his mother Queenie. He decided to strike out on his own, informing the Fast family of his intention to "dig some graves" – but where is Shaw going, and will he reunite with our heroes?

There's also the small matter of Roman, Tej, Ramsey and Han apparently perishing after Aimes shot down their plane with a rocket launcher. Doubtless they survived, but exactly how will take some explaining...

Gisele (Gal Gadot) in Fast Five (2011) Universal

Speaking of which, Fast & Furious 11 will also have to explain how exactly Gisele is still alive, given she's been presumed dead since the events of Fast & Furious 6, when she fell from the back of a Range Rover travelling at high speed. How did she survive, totally unscathed? Why did she fake her death? Where's she been all this time? And how did she find herself in Antarctica captaining a submarine, which is where Letty and Cypher run into her after escaping from an Agency black site?

Then there's just the small matter of defeating Dante Reyes, a supervillain with seemingly unlimited resources, now backed up by Aimes, the corrupt head of the Agency, and – if this is to be the final Fast movie – providing a satisfying dénouement that lives up to the expectations of fans who have been following this story for more than two decades.

So just a few little things to pick up on, then.

Is Fast and Furious 11 the final movie?

Fast X (2023) Universal

The multi-million dollar question.

Though the messaging for the longest time has been that Fast 11 – or Fast X: Part 2 – would be the final instalment in the series, Vin Diesel claimed during the premiere of Fast X in Rome that Universal had requested two more movies to tie off the series, thus extending the main series to 12 films.

But in a subsequent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Louis Leterrier – director of Fast X, returning for Fast 11 – wouldn't be drawn on exactly how much gas the Fast saga has left in the tank.

"Let’s see what happens," he said. "Going back to every other franchise in the world — except for Lord of the Rings, where they had the books and knew when they needed to stop — you don’t work on the next next movie.

"You can have high hopes for what’s to come, but you should work and give your best to the one movie that you’re working on. So I will give my best to Part 11 or Part B, and we shall see what happens."

Read more:

Fast X review: Fractured, furious sequel delivers extreme highs and lows

Fast X cast: All the characters, stars and cameos in Fast & Furious 10

Fast X soundtrack: all the songs in the latest sequel

Fast X is out now in cinemas. Find out how to rewatch all the Fast & Furious movies in order.

Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.