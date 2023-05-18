Fast X is the first instalment in a two-part – or possibly even three-part – finale, bringing to a close the saga which first began with The Fast and the Furious all the way back in 2001.

Dominic Toretto and his Fast family return to the big screen this weekend for a film that marks the beginning of the end for the much-loved action franchise.

The new movie sees Jason Momoa join the already star-studded cast as villain Dante Reyes, and his performance was singled out for praise in our Fast X review which called the film a "fractured, furious sequel [that] delivers extreme highs and lows".

As with the other entries in the series, the film also includes a soundtrack featuring a number of pop and hip-hop tracks. Read on for a full list of the songs that appear in the Fast X soundtrack – which you can also listen to on Apple Music.

Fast X soundtrack

The End of The Road Begins (Intro) performed by Kai Cenat

Spinnin' performed by Lil Durk (feat EST Gee)

Get It performed by Anti Da Menace & Luh Tyler

Won't Back Down performed by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Dermot Kennedy & Bailey Zimmerman

Angel Pt 1 performed by Kodak Black & NLE Choppa (feat Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long)

My City performed by 24kGoldn, Kane Brown & G Herbo 7 Countin' On You – Lil T Jay, Fridayy & Khi Infinite

SupaFly performed by Cootie, BiC Fizzle & Big X Tha Plug

Reaper performed by Babyface Ray, BabyTron & Peezy

Steppers performed by NLE Choppa & Nardo Wick

9 In My Hand (Fast X Remix) performed by Kordhell & Key Glock

Datura performed by Suicide Boys

Furious performed by BIA

Toretto performed by J Balvin

Te Cura performed by Maria Becerra

Sigue La Fiesta –performed by Justin Quiles, Dalex & Santa Fe Klan

Gasolina (Safari Riot Remix) performed by Daddy Yankee (feat Myke Towers)

Vai Sentando –performed by Skrillex (feat Ludmilla, King Doudou & DUKI) 19 Bando (Fast X Remix) – ANNA (feat. MadMan & Gemitaiz)

Let's Ride performed by YG & The Notorious BIG (feat. Lambo4oe, Ty Dolla Sign & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony)

Nothing Else Matters performed by Jessie Murph

Fast X is out in cinemas on Friday 19th May 2023.

