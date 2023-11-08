But it's easier said than done as, throughout the six seasons, we follow Ghost as he wrestles with responsibilities, a changing criminal landscape and more personal matters that involve his nearest and dearest.

Power quickly became one of Starz's most successful shows and wrapped up in 2020 – but that was far from the end of Courtney A Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's series franchise.

Now, with three other successful series under the Power universe banner, it can be difficult figuring out where to start in the series and which order is best to watch them in.

Read on to find out more about the watch order of Power.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Power in order

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan in Power Book IV: Force season 2. Starz

Seeing as the whole of Power aired before any spin-off series were even announced or released, it would be natural to start tuning into the original Power series first. First landing on our screens in 2014, the series is arguably the most successful and talked-about within the franchise, with the resulting spin-offs first airing in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

But what is the right order to watch them in?

Well, as Power Book III: Raising Kanan centres on Kanan (the character originally played by 50 Cent in the original) and his life in the '90s, it would be natural to perhaps tune into that series first before tackling the longer original Power series.

The resulting spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force, focus on Ghost's teenage son Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) respectively. The events in both series follow on from the ending of Power, so, ideally, would be watched after the original series.

If you're wanting to watch Power in chronological order, the order of watching would be as follows:

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Power

Power Book II: Ghost season 1

Power Book IV: Force season 1

Power Book II: Ghost season 2

Power Book IV: Force season 2

Power Book II: Ghost season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 cast. StarzPlay

Watching Raising Kanan can be done at any point in your binge-watch, but seeing as it's been made as a prequel series about Kanan, it does provide some good detail about the enigmatic character that we meet again in Power.

But, of course, you can also watch it after the original to provide some context.

However, if you're wishing to watch the series in the order in which they were released then please find their release date order below:

Power

Power Book II: Ghost

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Power Book IV: Force

Of course, news of whether Power Book IV: Force has been renewed for season 3 is still yet to be confirmed, so the watching order is totally down to the viewer. But seeing as the Power series was originally conceived to centre on Ghost and his ventures with Tommy, his family and drug dealings, it would be the perfect place to start to get a better understanding of the other series.

More like this

Some events of Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force do have small crossovers, but not enough to ruin plot details if you watch them out of the orders listed above.

The series airs on both Starz in the US and Lionsgate+ in the UK. Lionsgate+ is a 'channel' on Amazon Prime Video that will cost you an extra £5.99 per month on top of your Amazon Prime subscription (£7.99 per month).

Power Book IV: Force seasons 1-2 is available to watch on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ through Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.