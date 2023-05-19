Power spin-off Power Book II: Ghost continues to go from strength to strength, with season 3 delivering plot twists and turns galore and the upcoming fourth season shaping up to follow suit.

It's been a wild ride for season 3, which has seen Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) embark on a transformative journey to get out of the shadow of his father, Ghost. But his mission to "get out of the game for good" has been far from smooth, with shock deaths, new characters and the looming RICO investigation only adding further tension to matters.

The season 3 finale is due to air on Friday 26th May so naturally, thoughts have started to turn to season 4, which is currently in production in New York. So, we can only keep our fingers crossed for further updates on the series very, very soon. As for casting, Michael Ealy (Bel-Air) has already been confirmed as the leader of an elite drug task force.

But what else can we expect from Power Book II: Ghost season 4? Read on for everything you need to know.

As of now, there hasn't been a confirmed release date for Power Book II: Ghost season 4.

What we do know at the moment, though, is that production for the new season is currently underway in New York. Series star Rainey Jr has also stated that fans won't have as long to wait for season 4 as they did for season 3. He said that while production for the cast is under way, there will be "something to look forward to after season three is over".

He further explained: "And hopefully, hopefully, the wait for season 4 isn't as long as the wait was for season 3."

Power Book II: Ghost season 4 cast – who will return?

The cast of Power Book II: Ghost season 3. Starz Entertainment

Casting announcements for the upcoming new season have been relatively light on the ground, but it's expected that Rainey Jr will of course be reprising his role as Tariq.

Joining the cast for season 4 is also Michael Ealy, who fans will recognise for his film roles in Barbershop, Think Like a Man, The Perfect Guy and more recently, in the Netflix series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. Ealy has been cast in a series regular role as Detective Don Carter.

According to Variety, the new character has been described as "a rising NYPD officer" who was on track to become police commissioner "until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs".

"Vowing to make the streets safer, Carter traded in his tie for a kevlar vest and now leads an elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete results against drug related violence. While his achievements are noteworthy public recognition, nothing can bring back his lost love."

Lorenzo Tejada Sr (Berto Colon) will of course not be returning for season 4 after he was killed by Gordo Castillo (Eric Hernandez), which was ordered by Lorenzo's wife Monet (Mary J Blige). Why? Well, she finally learnt of the fact that her husband accidentally killed her son Zeke in the season 2 finale after he mistook him for Monet's ex, Mecca (Daniel Sunjata).

The list of cast members that we'd expect to make a return for Power Book II: Ghost season 4 is as follows.

Michael Rainey Jr - Tariq St Patrick

Mary J Blige - Monet Stewart Tejada

Shane Johnson - Cooper Saxe

Gianni Paolo - Brayden Weston

Cliff 'Method Man' Smith - Davis MacLean

Larenz Tate - Rashad Tate

Woody McClain - Lorenzo 'Cane' Tejada

Lovell Adams-Gray - Dru Tejada

LaToya Tonodeo - Diana Tejada

Alix Lapri - Effie Morales

Paton Ashbrook - Jenny Sullivan

David Walton - Lucas Weston

Moriah Brown - Kiki Travis

Monique Garbiela Curnen - Blanca Rodriguez

Keesha Sharp - Harper Bonet

Gbenga Akinnagbe - Ron Samuel Jenkins

Kyle Vincent Terry - Obi

Caroline Chikezie - Noma

Luna Lauren Velez - Evelyn Castillo

What will Power Book II: Ghost season 4 be about?

Michael Rainey Jr as Tariq St Patrick in Power Book II: Ghost. STARZ

With season 3 really delivering on every dramatic front, there's no telling what season 4 will be about. We do know, though, that the new series will continue to explore how Tariq navigates his life, family and feuds as he comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.

So far, we've been met with surprise character deaths and Tariq scrambling to get ahead of information that could incriminate the drug organisation and jeopardise his family's safety. The looming federal case has also provided tension aplenty as their targets have shifted and they've gotten closer to figuring out the entire drug enterprise.

But with Tariq being pulled deeper into the business and wanting to keep the police off the scent, is he actually closer to being just like his father?

Season 4 will also likely deal with the fallout from Lorenzo's death in season 3 episode 5. Will the Tejada clan figure out that it was actually Monet that ordered the hit, and how will that impact her character?

If the synopsis for Ealy's new character is anything to go by, we also know that Detective Don Carter is probably going to be a growing thorn in Tariq's side. With a personal vendetta spurring him on to be the unflinching leader of an elite NYPD drug task force, something tells us he won't shy away from nailing down Tariq and his company for their crimes.

Is there a trailer for Power Book II: Ghost season 4?

Unfortunately not yet. For now, we'll just have to relive the drama of season 3 in its dramatic trailer instead. Watch the season 3 trailer below.

Power Book II: Ghost season 3 airs new episodes on Fridays on STARZ in the US and on Lionsgate+ through Amazon Prime Video in the UK, while seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream in full.

