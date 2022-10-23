The series stars Mekai Curtis as Kanan, the character played by 50 Cent in the original Power series, and is set in 1990s New York.

The second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan has now come to its dramatic end-point, as we continue to watch Kanan's journey into the drug world.

But is the series coming back for a third season, who of the cast would return and when could we expect to see any new episodes?

Read on for everything you need to know about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3.

Will there be a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 4 Starzplay

There will! Power Book III: Raising Kanan was officially renewed for season 3 before its second season had even debuted.

Starz's president of original programming Kathryn Busby said the time: "Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the season 2 return of Raising Kanan to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love.

"And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and Mekai."

When will Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 be released?

Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas in Power Book III: Raising Kanan Starz

We don't know exactly when the new season will be released just yet but based on the gap between seasons 1 and 2 we'd imagine season 3 will start a year after the second.

That means we can expect the season to return in the Summer of 2023. We'll keep this page updated with any more solid information as we get it.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan cast - who will be back for season 3?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 cast. StarzPlay

The full cast list for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 hasn't been revealed just yet, but we'd certainly imagine that Mekai Curtis and Patina Miller will be back as Kanan and Raquel respectively.

We'd imagine a number of the central characters from season 2 will be back too, so here's a full list of the cast members who featured in that season.

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark

Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas

Antonio Ortiz as Shawn 'Famous' Figueroa

London Brown as Marvin Thomas

Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas

Hailey Kilgore as LaVerne 'Jukebox' Ganner

Jo-Vaughn Scott (Joey Bada$$) as Unique

Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket

Omar Epps as Malcolm Howard

Is there a trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 just yet but we'll keep this page updated as soon as any new footage is released. For now you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 right here.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan seasons 1-2 are available to stream in full on STARZPLAY now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

