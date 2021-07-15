Meet the cast of Power Book 3: Raising Kanan – 50 Cent’s prequel to hit series

The cast list for the Power series is becoming quite the sprawling list, with the hit crime drama branching out into several spin-offs following popular supporting characters.

Advertisement

The latest is period piece Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which rewinds back to 1991 to show us the violent origins of fan-favourite character Kanan and explains how he became the ruthless drug dealer we meet in the original Power.

As Kanan will be 15 years old in this prequel series, 50 Cent will sadly not be returning to portray his iconic character but is still on board as narrator, executive producer and performer of the theme song.

Instead, a whole new roster of actors will be donning some ’90s fashion. Here’s the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which starts on Sunday 18th June.

Mekai Curtis plays Kanan Stark

Who is Kanan? Kanan is, of course, a powerful drug lord who acted as a mentor – and later rival – to Ghost in the original Power, eventually becoming one of the overarching villains of the series. However, in this spin-off Kanan is only 15 years old and still finding his feet in the drug world, with his transformation into a cold-blooded killer only just beginning.

Where have I seen Mekai Curtis before? Kanan will be quite a different role for Curtis, who made his name acting in several Disney projects, including playing Fish in Disney XD’s Kirby Buckets and Paul in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. He has also appeared in Arrested Development and lent his voice to Milo Murphy’s Law.

Omar Epps plays Detective Malcolm Howard

Who is Malcolm? Malcolm Howard is an NYPD detective and the sworn enemy of South Jamaica, constantly harassing the inhabitants in an effort to clean up New York’s most dangerous neighbourhood. He is particularly cold and hostile to Raq, for reasons that are set to be revealed in the series.

Where have I seen Omar Epps before? Epps is perhaps best known for playing Dr. Eric Foreman on all eight seasons of House M.D., but has also starred in fellow medical drama ER, military drama Shooter and fantasy Resurrection. The actor has also starred in films such as Juice, Higher Learning and The Wood, and has worked as a producer and rapper.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Patina Miller plays Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas

Who is Raq? Raq is Kanan’s mother, and the absolute centre of his world. Kanan is the sole recipient of her love also – but she’s not as keen as he is for him to follow in her footsteps. Raq is a cold, hard and ruthless queen pin and sole provider for her family, including her two brothers, and her complicated relationship with Kanan will prove to be one of the biggest influences on the future drug lord.

Where have I seen Patina Miller before? Miller first gained recognition for originating the role of Deloris Van Cartier in the West End and Broadway productions of Sister Act and also played the lead role in the 2013 revival of Pippin. She has since transitioned to the screen, starring as Commander Paylor in the Hunger Games films and Daisy Grant in political drama Madam Secretary.

Hailey Kilgore plays LaVerne ‘Jukebox’ Ganner

Who is Jukebox? Jukebox is Kanan’s cousin, who also appeared as an adult in the original Power series. Before she was a corrupt cop, however, in Raising Kanan she will be a tough, independent teenage girl attempting to hustle enough money to pursue a music career.

Jukebox is described as someone who hangs out with the boys, particularly Kanan, who is her closest confidante – which makes her ultimate fate all the more heartbreaking.

Where have I seen Hailey Kilgore before? Taking over from Anika Noni Rose who played adult Jukebox, Kilgore is best known for her theatre work in Broadway shows such as Once on This Island, which netted the young star a Tony nomination. On-screen she has appeared in short-lived drama The Village and the Apple TV+ revival of Amazing Stories, and can be seen in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

Lovie Simone plays Davina Harrison

Who is Davina? Davina is Kanan’s love interest, who the future drug dealer has fancied since the third grade. Davina’s harsh exterior fades when she’s kicked out of school for fighting, leading to her and Kanan bonding, despite Davina have a gang member boyfriend.

Where have I seen Lovie Simon before? Simone is best known for starring as the rebellious Zora Greenleaf in mystery drama Greenleaf with Keith David and Lynn Whitfield. However, she has also appeared in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and played the lead role in drama Selah and the Spades.

For more about the cast, see this featurette put together by Starz.

Advertisement

Power Book III: Raising Kanan starts on Sunday 18th July on Starzplay. If you’re working out what to watch in the mean time, check out our TV Guide for inspiration. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.