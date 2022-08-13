Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 release schedule
When and where can you watch each new episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan in the UK?
The second spin-off to Courtney A Kemp and 50 Cent's hit crime drama Power, called Power Book III: Raising Kanan, is set to return to screens after last year's first season went down a treat with fans and critics alike.
The second season will once again follow the early years of 50 Cent's Power character Kanan Stark, as he navigates life in Queens in the 1990s.
New episodes start airing this week in the US but when can UK fans expect to get them? And how are they being rolled out?
Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2.
How to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 online
While Power Book III airs on Starz in the US, in the UK it airs on that channel's equivalent: StarzPlay.
You can subscribe to StarzPlay through Amazon Prime Video for an additional £5.99 per month.
When does Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 start?
Thankfully for UK fans, they will get to see the show at the same time as the US, so the first new episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 will stream on StarzPlay from Sunday 14th August 2022
That means no having to avoid online spoilers as you wait for the episodes to air over here after everyone stateside has already seen them.
What's the release schedule for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?
We don't yet know whether there will be a one-week mid-season break like there was for the first season, but as things stand, we'd expect a new episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan to drop each week on StarzPlay.
Therefore, we would expect the full release schedule to be as follows:
- Back in the Day - Sunday 14th August 2022
- Mind Your Business - Sunday 21st August 2022
- Sleeping Dogs - Sunday 28th August 2022
- Pay the Toll - Sunday 4th September 2022
- What Happens in the Catskills - Sunday 11th September 2022
- It's a Business, Man - Sunday 18th September 2022
- No Love Lost - Sunday 25th September 2022
- A House is Not a Home - Sunday 2nd October 2022
- Anti-Trust - Sunday 9th October 2022
- If Y'Don't Know, Now Y'Know - Sunday 16th October 2022
Power Book III: Raising Kanan cast - Who's back for season 2?
Most of the central cast from the first season are expected to be back, including Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark and Patina Miller as his mother Raquel Thomas.
However, there are some changes – Hailey Kilgore also isn't expected back after her character, LaVerne 'Jukebox' Ganner, died in season 1, and Antonio Ortiz's character Shawn is expected to have a more central role this season.
Here's a full list of the central cast for Power Book III: Raising Kanan.
- Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark
- Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas
- Antonio Ortiz as Shawn 'Famous' Figueroa
- London Brown as Marvin Thomas
- Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas
- Hailey Kilgore as LaVerne 'Jukebox' Ganner
- Jo-Vaughn Scott (Joey Bada$$) as Unique
- Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket
- Omar Epps as Malcolm Howard
Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 trailer
You can watch the full trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan right here now:
Power Book III: Raising Kanan airs on StarzPlay from Sunday 14th August 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.
