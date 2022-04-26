Starzplay was first made available on Amazon Prime Video and Virgin TV, and you can now stream it on Apple TV , Rakuten TV and Roku, too.

Originally launched in the US, STARZ made its way to UK shores in 2018 under the new name Starzplay. The streaming service boasts plenty of original and exclusive shows like Outlander, The Act, and Gaslit starring Julia Roberts, as well as blockbusters such as The Danish Girl and Anna Karenina.

In a market saturated with other streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney Plus, where does Starzplay fit in? What exactly does it offer? And what shows and films can you find there? Well, that’s what we’re here to tell you!

What is Starzplay?

What is the difference between STARZ and Starzplay? Not a lot, really. STARZ started off as a premium channel in the US before building its own streaming service. The streaming platform is called STARZ in the US and Puerto Rico, whereas European, Canadian and Middle Eastern viewers know it as Starzplay.

Starzplay offers original titles not available on any other platform, such as Black Flag, The Spanish Princess, and a small screen adaptation of Stephen King’s Castle Rock.

New shows are made available on Starzplay the same day they’re premiered in the US. So there’s no worry you’ll log onto Twitter and see a spoiler from across the pond for your favourite show.

Sign up for a 30-day free trial to Starzplay on Amazon Prime Video now

Where can I watch Starzplay in the UK?

You can stream Starzplay in the UK on Apple TV, Rakuten TV and Roku. It’s also available as an add-on channel to your Amazon Prime Video account, however, it’ll cost you a couple of extra quid a month (£4.99 exactly).

The Starzplay app is available to download on your iOS or Android devices. Simply head over to the app store, and install. The Starzplay app also lets you download and watch videos offline - amazing! The app is also available on most Android TVs, and is compatible with Google Chromecast.

Great news for Virgin TV customers, too, you can add Starzplay to your TV package for an extra £4.99 a month. Simply go to Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Upgrades.

If you’re in the US, you can go directly through STARZ to sign up.

How much does Starzplay cost?

Starzplay is available for £4.99 through the Starzplay app or Virgin TV.

Is Starzplay free on Amazon Prime Video?

As much as we’d all love free subscriptions, Starzplay is not free on Amazon Prime, unfortunately. So on top of your Amazon Prime Video subscription, which will set you back £7.99 per month, Starzplay costs an extra £4.99 per month as it’s a channel on the service.

Is there a Starzplay free trial?

There is! You can enjoy a 30 day free trial of Starzplay on Amazon Prime Video, and a seven day free trial on the Starzplay app.

What TV shows and movies can I watch on Starzplay?

Gaslit

Julia Roberts in Gaslit Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Starz Entertainment

Gaslit is an upcoming TV series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. It promises a ‘modern take’ on the Watergate scandal, with Roberts playing Martha Mitchell, the unexpectedly heroic wife of John Mitchell (Penn), President Nixon’s reelection campaign chair.

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in Outlander Starz

Over the years, Outlander has collected quite a cult following. The fantasy drama is based on Diana Gabaldon’s books of the same name, and it follows former World War II nurse Claire Randall who gets transported back in time to 1743. She then meets and marries Highlander Jamie, and plenty of steamy scenes follow.

American Gods

Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane in American Gods Amazon Prime Video

Neil Gaiman’s epic novel, American Gods, inspired this next Starz series. We follow Shadow Moon, a man who has just been released from prison and is determined to put his past behind him and lead a quiet life with his wife, Laura. Only Laura has been killed in a car crash…

Vida

Cast of Vida Getty / Corey Nickols

Vida tells the story of two Mexican-American sisters, Lynda and Emma, who move back to their childhood home of Boyle Heights in LA after their mother dies. The two sisters couldn’t be further apart in terms of their lifestyles, jobs, homes and dating lives, and drama ensues.

High Fidelity

Zoë Kravitz in High Fidelity Hulu

You might recognise this title from Nick Hornby’s book of the same name, which follows commitment-phobe Rob Fleming as he tries to find a purpose in life after breaking up with his lawyer girlfriend. This Starzplay series, however, has had a gender-swap makeover and sees Zoë Kravitz step into Robyn ‘Rob’ Brooks’ shoes.

Starzplay also offers a huge array of big-name movies including 13 Going On 30, The Grudge, Dirty Dancing, Dune (1984), Magic Mike, Crimson Peak, The Other Boleyn Girl, Sense and Sensibility, Halloween, Bend It Like Beckham, The Da Vinci Code, and Reservoir Dogs.

For more on Amazon Prime Video channels, head over to our how to watch IMDb TV guide or take a look at our shortlist of the best streaming services in the UK.