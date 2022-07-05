The RadioTimes.com team are huge fans of BritBox because it has something for all of us: old-school series like Grange Hill and Thunderbirds, reality TV galore with shows like Made in Chelsea and The Only Way is Essex, and legendary films such as Educating Rita and Whistle Down the Wind.

Shows that have since expired on ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer move to BritBox after spending 30 days on ITV Hub, and 12 months on iPlayer. So, if you’re feeling deflated that you missed out on the new season of Killing Eve, don’t worry: it’ll be on BritBox.

Plus, every member of the team can watch BritBox at the same time from one account. With multi-screen access on BritBox, up to five devices can use one account simultaneously.

You can enjoy all of this for just £5.99 per month when you sign up to BritBox. But, wait, there’s more! There’s also a seven-day free trial to the streaming service, so you can watch a week’s worth of content without spending a penny. On top of that, BT customers can enjoy a massive six months of BritBox for free.

That sounds like two great deals to us. So let’s see how you can get BritBox for free.

Start your 7-day free trial at BritBox

How to get a BritBox free trial

Whistle Down the Wind (1961) The Times

How does that saying go? ‘The best things in life are free’? We certainly agree.

A BritBox subscription costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 per year (which works out as roughly £4.99 per month). If you opt for the yearly subscription, you’ll save £11.89 over 12 months. There’s also a seven-day free trial.

To claim the seven-day free trial, simply create a BritBox account on your preferred device, — and you can find a list of all compatible devices in our BritBox explainer — choose your subscription duration, enter your card details which will be used for payment at the end of the trial (unless you cancel before, obviously), then click ‘Submit’, and enjoy!

For BT Broadband customers, you can claim six months of BritBox for free.

Anyone with BT Broadband can now add a BritBox membership (whether an existing or new membership) to their BT bill. Simply log into ‘My BT’, and activate your offer.

Once you’ve activated your offer, head over to ‘Players and Apps’ on the BT TV menu, open the BritBox player on your BT TV box, and link your BritBox account to your BT TV box using the steps shown on your screen.

Claim six months of BritBox for free at BT

Not already a BT Broadband customer? Check it out

What is included in the BritBox free trial?

Carry On Camping (1969) BBFC

Everything you could normally enjoy with a BritBox subscription is included in the free trial.

Sign-up for the seven-day free BritBox trial and start streaming award-winning British dramas, comedies, films and documentaries straight away. Unlike catch-up services, like ITV Hub, BritBox is completely ad-free.

Some of our top picks on the British streaming service include binge-worthy series like Friday Night Dinner, Agatha Christie's Poirot, Gavin and Stacey, and The Vicar of Dibley.

There’s also a whole host of Britbox Originals that you won’t find anywhere else, like a TV adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Crime, Spitting Image, and The Dry — a brand-new comedy about a newly-sober Shiv and her dysfunctional family.

At the moment, BritBox is hosting a Creep-A-Thon with old-school horror movies like Countess Dracula, Vampire Circus and Hands of the Ripper. It may be three months before Halloween, but who are we to complain? If horror isn’t your bag, there are more light-hearted movies in the ‘British Comedy’ category; films such as Carry On Camping, Porridge, and Horrid Henry: The Movie.

