What devices can I watch BritBox on?

Before you subscribe to BritBox, it’s important to check that your chosen device supports the app. But rest assured, the British streaming service is compatible with a whole host of devices.

From Broadchurch and Doctor Who to The Thick Of It and Sanditon , BritBox is a streaming service that hosts the best of British boxsets, whether that’s comedy, drama, documentaries or reality TV. Not to mention the eclectic movies it hosts, too, like This Is England, Wild Rose, and The Inbetweeners Movie.

Which devices can you find BritBox on?

BritBox is available on the following services:

Select smart TVs, like your Apple TV and Samsung TV

Panasonic

Chromecast

Fire TV

LG

Roku

YouView

Freesat

Apple phones and tablets

Android phones and tablets

Mac and PC

Unfortunately, BritBox isn’t currently available on games consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

How many devices can I watch BritBox on at once?

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve BBC/Sid Gentle Silms

Want to catch-up on the latest episode of Love Island but your housemate is bingeing Magpie Murders in their bedroom? Or maybe you’ve sat the kids down in the living room to enjoy Thunderbirds and you’re excited to sneak off to finish Killing Eve. With multi-screen access on BritBox, up to five devices can use one account simultaneously.

When is BritBox coming to Sky?

At the moment, BritBox isn’t available on Sky Q.

However, if you’re an Amazon Prime Video customer, you can access BritBox for an additional monthly fee via the Amazon Prime Video app.

If this has swung your decision to join hundreds of thousands of viewers in enjoying BritBox, you can sign-up to the streaming service for £5.99 per month, but not before you get seven days for absolutely free.

