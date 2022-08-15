BritBox offers for August 2022: how to get BritBox for less

We’ll update this extensive list regularly, so you can be sure you’re getting the best BritBox deals possible. There’s ways to bag the British TV subscription as part of a deal or discounted, and even for free.

Welcome to our complete guide to the best BritBox offers around right now.

What is BritBox? BritBox is the joint venture between BBC and ITV. It launched in the UK in 2019 and experts were initially sceptical of its potential success; after all, it was entering a market where competitors like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix were already established and loved by viewers.

However, with huge box sets including Downton Abbey, Broadchurch, Love Island, and Death in Paradise on the streaming service, as well as original series like Sanditon, BritBox soon became a firm contender in the streaming wars.

You can also watch your favourite shows and films that have since expired on ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer; for example, adaptations of Sally Rooney’s Normal People and Conversations With Friends.

BritBox usually sets you back £5.99 per month which isn’t a bad price anyway – but we can do one better. Here’s a taster of what BritBox deals and promotions are coming up.

Start your 7-day free trial at BritBox

Best BritBox deals at a glance:

Best BritBox offers, discounts and deals for August 2022 in the UK

Get a 7-day free trial to BritBox

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Normal People. BBC

What’s the deal? Unlike other streaming services, such as Disney Plus, we’re thrilled to report that there’s a week-long free trial to BritBox. Watch seven days worth of content, including huge movies like Trainspotting and The Woman in Black, without spending a penny.

Why we chose it: What’s better than enjoying your favourite TV shows and films? Watching them for free!

Start your 7-day free trial at BritBox

Save 17% or £12 with a BritBox annual subscription

Daniel Radcliffe stars in The Woman in Black. SEAC

What’s the deal? A BritBox subscription costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 per year. The yearly subscription works out as roughly £4.99 per month, and the £5.99 monthly fee will set you back £71.88 over 12 months. If you opt for the yearly subscription, you’ll save £11.89 annually.

Why we chose it: If you’re already watching videos from channels like BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, chances are you’ll enjoy BritBox for at least a year, so it’s worth coughing up the cash upfront to get the £12 saving.

Find out which screens you can enjoy your favourite BritBox shows on

Get a year's worth of BritBox for £71.88 £59.99

Claim six months of BritBox for free with BT broadband

Get six months of BritBox for free with BT broadband. Daily Express

What’s the deal? BT broadband customers can claim six months of BritBox for absolutely free.

Anyone with BT broadband can add a BritBox membership — whether it’s an existing or new membership — to their BT bill.

Why we chose it: For BT broadband customers, you don’t have to spend an extra penny to bag six months of BritBox; you barely even need to lift a finger. Simply log into ‘My BT’ to activate the offer.

Claim six months of BritBox for free at BT

Not already a BT broadband customer? Check it out

Save £9 or 63% on BritBox with Amazon Prime Video

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in Killing Eve. BBC

What’s the deal? Amazon Prime Video members, this offer is for you! The streamer, which costs £7.99 a month, offers the 7-day free trial to BritBox, but that’s not all: you can watch BritBox for just £2.99 a month for the first three months with Amazon Prime Video. That’s a saving of £9 for three months.

Why we chose it: For three months, you get BritBox for less than half price – that sounds like a pretty good deal to us!

Start your 7-day free BritBox trial at Amazon Prime Video

Not already an Amazon Prime Video subscriber? Get a 30-day free trial

