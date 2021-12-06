Halloween may be in the rear-view mirror, but a good horror film can't be beaten at any time of the year – and luckily Netflix has plenty of choice in that department.

The streaming service has been dropping scary stories all year round, including a trilogy of terror with the Fear Street films arriving over three consecutive weeks.

One of Netflix’s biggest films this year is Zack Snyder’s horror heist Army of the Dead, acting as a spiritual sequel to his first feature film Dawn of the Dead, which is also now on Netflix in time for spin-off Army of Thieves.

For those who are faint of heart – or just need a laugh – then there are a surprising number of choices in the burgeoning zom-com category, with Zombieland, The Dead Don’t Die and, of course, Shaun of the Dead offering side-splitting scares.

For those who are faint of heart – or just need a laugh – then there are a surprising number of choices in the burgeoning zom-com category, with Zombieland, The Dead Don't Die and, of course, Shaun of the Dead offering side-splitting scares.

Last updated: 29th November 2021