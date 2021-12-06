Best horror films on Netflix right now
Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Drama
- Musical
- 2007
- Tim Burton
- 111 mins
- 18
Summary:
Horror musical set in Victorian London, based on the award-winning Stephen Sondheim stage production and starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter. Returning to London after being framed and transported to Australia, barber Benjamin Barker changes his name to Sweeney Todd and devises a macabre method of revenge against those who wronged him and his family, with the help of his landlady Mrs Lovett.How to watch
Why watch Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street?:
If you’re a fan of musical theatre and lots of gore, then Tim Burton’s film adaptation of horror musical Sweeney Todd needs to be your next watch.
Starring Johnny Depp as the titular killer barber, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street follows the Victorian hairdresser as he murders his customers, before their corpses are baked into pies by Todd’s accomplice Mrs Lovett (Helena Bonham Carter). A tragic slasher film with an award-winning soundtrack from Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd is a terrifying, blood-splattered musical experience, with fantastic performances from its all-star ensemble.
The Descent
- Drama
- Science and technology
- 2005
- Neil Marshall
- 95 mins
- PG
Summary:
Horror starring Natalie Mendoza and Shauna Macdonald. An all-female mountain-caving expedition goes horribly wrong when the exploring group are trapped following a rockfall - and encounter a bloodthirsty underground cannibal race as their relationships with each other disintegrate.How to watch
Why watch The Descent?:
Some of the best horror films make great use of inherently scary locations, and that’s certainly the case with this 2005 film directed by British filmmaker Neil Marshall. Following six women who find themselves fighting off terrifying creatures after becoming trapped in a cave system, this certainly isn’t one for anyone who suffers from claustrophobia.
The film boasts some great performances from the cast (including Shauna Macdonald and Natalie Mendoza), some genuinely creepy creature design, and an unforgivingly nightmarish atmosphere, and sits among the very finest horror flicks to have been released in the 21st century so far.
Snakes on a Plane
- Thriller
- Action
- 2006
- David R Ellis
- 101 mins
- 15
Summary:
Action horror thriller starring Samuel L Jackson and Julianna Margulies. Grizzled FBI agent Neville Flynn is accompanying Mob murder witness Sean Jones on a flight from from Hawaii to Los Angeles, where Jones is due to testify against brutal crime boss Eddie Kim. But the aircraft holds a concealed cargo of lethal, aggressive reptiles.How to watch
Why watch Snakes on a Plane?:
You can't consider yourself a true horror fan until you've seen the ridiculous cult phenomenon that is Snakes on a Plane – and when it comes to the title, this film doesn't exactly what it says on the tin.
Starring Samuel L 'I've had it with these mother-f**king snakes on this mother-f**king plane' Jackson as Neville Flynn, this action thriller follows the FBI agent as he accompanies Sean Jones (Nathan Phillips) on a flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles so he can testify against gang boss Eddie Kim. Of course, Eddie has other plans and decides to bump Sean off by – you guessed it – releasing a crate full of venomous snakes on the plane with Sean onboard.
Despite the completely implausible scenario and dubious dialogue, Snakes on a Plane is a campy riot, featuring the likes of Bobby Cannavale, Kenan Thompson, Rachel Blanchard, David Koechner and Elsa Pataky in the cast. If you're looking for something entertaining with a horror twist to watch, then Snakes on a Plane is guaranteed to leave you in hiss-terics.
Blood Red Sky
- Action
- Horror
- 2021
- Peter Thorwarth
- 18
Summary:
A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight.How to watch
Why watch Blood Red Sky?:
Not one for those with a fear of flying - or vampires for that matter - Blood Red Sky has a similar premise to the previously mentioned Snakes on a Plane, but swaps out the campy fun for a deadly serious and delightfully gory thrill-ride, as well as exchanging snakes for equally bitey vampires. The German horror follows Nadja (Peri Baumeister), a mysteriously ill woman who boards a transatlantic flight to New York which gets hijacked by terrorists. However, it's the terrorists who should be worried, as Nadja unleashes a monstrous secret to protect her young son - launching a tense game of cat-and-mouse in the pressurised cabin as the clock ticks down to sunrise...
Flying straight to the no.1 spot on Netflix's top ten on release, Blood Red Sky takes inspiration from horror hits such as Train to Busan and From Dusk Till Dawn to deliver a claustrophobic and high stakes thriller in a confined environment, with danger coming from vampires, terrorists, a potential plane crash and even sunlight. However, it's a family drama at heart - showcasing the lengths a mother will go to to protect her child from danger, even when that includes herself. Baumeister is the star performer here, but she has excellent support from Legends of Tomorrow actor Dominic Purcell and Castlevania's Graham McTavish.
Aftermath
- Drama
- Horror
- 2021
- Peter Winther
- 15
Summary:
A young couple struggling to stay together, when they are offered an amazing deal on a home with a questionable past that would normally be beyond their means. In a final attempt to start fresh as a couple they take the deal.How to watch
Why watch Aftermath?:
Moving into a new house that turns out to be haunted is one of the oldest tricks in the book, but Aftermath keeps things fresh by adding the horror of a collapsing relationship also. Natalie and Kevin are a couple on the brink of breaking up who in a last-ditch effort to save their relationship move in together after being offered an amazing deal for a house. However, Natalie begins to realise why the property was so cheap after hearing disturbing noises and finding unexplained markings around the house – if only someone would believe her.
You can't beat a good old-fashioned haunted house story, and Aftermath adds to the creepiness by reportedly being based on a true story. Perhaps one of Aftermath's greatest strengths however is the examination of a failing relationship, with the eerie occurrences not just being used for scares but amplifying the heartbreak of couples' counselling and potential affairs.
X-Men star Shawn Ashmore stars as the disbelieving Kevin, while Twilight veteran Ashley Greene plays his long-suffering girlfriend Natalie.
Run
- Mystery
- Thriller
- 2020
- Aneesh Chaganty
- 15
Summary:
A homeschooled teenager begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark secret from her.How to watch
Why watch Run?:
American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson stars in this psychological thriller from Searching's Aneesh Chaganty as Diane, a woman whose teenage daughter Chloe (Kiera Allen) suffers from paralysis from the waist down. When Chloe becomes suspicious about the medication her mother has been giving her, she begins to uncover some of Diane's deep dark secrets that she's kept from her for years.
A nail-biting rollercoaster of a horror, Run is a stressfully suspenseful 90 minutes with a terrific script from Judas and the Black Messiah producer Sev Ohanian. Paulson and Allen shine as a dysfunctional mother-daughter duo in this thriller, which became the most-watched original film in Hulu's history upon its release last year.
Things Heard & Seen
- Drama
- Horror
- 2021
- Shari Springer Berman
- 119 mins
- 15
Summary:
An artist relocates to the Hudson Valley and begins to suspect that her marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals her new home's history.How to watch
Why watch Things Heard & Seen?:
Amanda Seyfried and James Norton give us a new spin on the haunted house horror in Netflix's Things Heard & Seen – a film from Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini.
Set in 1979, the Netflix thriller follows married couple Catherine (Seyfried) and George (Norton) as they move into a large New York farmhouse. As Catherine begins to feel increasingly isolated in the new home, she starts to suspect that there's a ghostly presence lurking.
Featuring a star-studded cast, including Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer, Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn and Roseanne's Michael O'Keefe, Things Heard & Seen takes its source material - Elizabeth Brundage's All Things Cease to Appear - and turns it into a tense terror-filled two-hours, shining a haunting light on Catherine and George's toxic relationship through the lens of a ghostly tale.
Fear Street: 1994
- Drama
- Horror
- 2021
- Leigh Janiak
- 106 mins
- 18
Summary:
A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.How to watch
Why watch Fear Street Part 1: 1994?:
The slasher genre is one that rose and then fell in popularity in the 1990s - but this film trilogy is heading right back to its glory days with a multitude of knife-wielding masked murderers. First film Fear Street Part 1: 1994 makes the most of the era with several 90s rock tracks serving as the backdrop as a group of teenagers discover a curse that has caused violent murders in their town for over 300 years - and they very well may be the next targets.
Part 1: 1994 is the first part of a trilogy, with the subsequent films - Part 2: 1978 and Part 3: 1666 - released every Friday over a period of three weeks in a streaming first. The films have also received comparisons to fellow nostalgic Netflix horror Stranger Things - with the two even sharing a few stars, including Maya Hawke in Part 1 and Sadie Sink in Part 2: 1978.
Army of the Dead
- Action
- Crime/detective
- 2021
- Zack Snyder
- 147 mins
- 18
Summary:
Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.How to watch
Why watch Army of the Dead?:
It was with a zombie movie that Zack Snyder first entered the spotlight in 2004, when his Dawn of the Dead remake was released, and the divisive filmmaker returns to the genre for his first Netflix film. But there's a twist – this isn't just a zombie film – it's a zombie heist film – so there's plenty of fun to be had along with all the scares and thrills you'd expect from the genre.
The ensemble cast of Army of the Dead includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, with the film following a group of mercenaries who attempt to stage a daring heist in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse. Expect blood and guts with a side order of political commentary in this two-and-a-half-hour epic.
The Blair Witch Project
- Horror
- Drama
- 1999
- Daniel Myrick
- 77 mins
- 15
Summary:
Supernatural horror starring Heather Donahue. In 1994, three students went into the Maryland woods to make a film about the legend of the murderous "Blair Witch". They never returned, but a year later their cameras are recovered, complete with terrifying footage of their experiences.How to watch
Why watch The Blair Witch Project?:
Few horror films of the last 25 years have created quite as much of a splash as this found-footage gem did when it was first released in 1999 – with many viewers genuinely believing that they were watching real footage at the time. Telling of three student filmmakers who travelled deep into the woods to shoot a documentary about the eponymous local legend, the films taps into the primal fears and makes brilliant use of its locations to create a genuinely terrifying work. It spawned something of a craze for found-footage horror, but few of the works inspired by it achieved anywhere near the same success.
Nightbooks
- Family
- Fantasy
- 2021
- David Yarovesky
- 101 mins
- PG
Summary:
Follows Alex, a boy obsessed with scary stories who is imprisoned by an evil young witch in her contemporary New York City apartment.How to watch
Why watch Nightbooks?:
A horror option for all the family - or just the faint of heart - Nightbooks is proof that scary films don't necessarily need a high age rating for a chillingly good time. Based on the children's book of the same name by J.A. White, Nightbooks follows Alex, a young boy from New York with a talent for writing scary stories who gives up his hobby after being teased. However after an evil witch kidnaps him and demands a new spine-tingling tale every night, Alex must embrace what makes him unique in order to save himself and fellow prisoner Yasmin.
Nightbooks may not be the most unpredictable film out there, but makes an excellent first foray into horror for young viewers - and may even inspire them to read the book. It helps that Krysten Ritter (Marvel's Jessica Jones) is on scene-stealing form here, just chilling enough in her interpretation of witch Natacha without going far enough to induce nightmares. Family fun with the usual life lessons, wrapped up in a creative horror-fantasy perfect for older kids.
Candyman
- Horror
- Drama
- 1992
- Bernard Rose
- 95 mins
- 18
Summary:
Horror based on the Clive Barker short story, starring Virginia Madsen and Tony Todd. Helen Lyle is researching a paper on urban myths, including that of the Candyman, a spirit with a hook hand who appears when his name is said five times into a mirror. When she hears of a murder apparently carried out by the Candyman on a run-down estate, she and a colleague decide to travel there to investigate further.How to watch
Why watch Candyman?:
This iconic slasher from the early '90s is getting a spiritual sequel with the same title later this year – and so now is the perfect time to give the original a watch. Like all the very best horror films, Candyman includes not only terrifying scares but also some astute social commentary – not to mention a brilliant performance from Virginia Madsen in the lead role and a chilling one from Tony Todd as the titular spirit.
The Babysitter
- Comedy
- Horror
- 2017
- McG
- 15
Summary:
When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot baby sitter belongs to a satanic cult that will stop at nothing to keep him quiet.How to watch
Why watch The Babysitter?:
Rising star Samara Weaving who has recently made great impressions in both Ready or Not and Bill and Ted Face the Music shows in 2017's The Babysitter why she has gone on to be such a popular face in the movie world.
The Babysitter is a very different film from the others that appear on this list and it is one that puts its focus on style - giving it a sense of fun running alongside all the horror elements that come into play as the story progresses. And isn't it nice to have the trope of the babysitter being a victim turned on its head in such an exciting way? There was also a sequel, also on Netflix, that is also worth a watch, despite not hitting the heights of the original.
His House
- Drama
- Horror
- 2020
- Remi Weekes
- 93 mins
- 15
Summary:
A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town that has an evil lurking beneath the surface.How to watch
Why watch His House?:
His House is the debut of filmmaker Remi Weekes, and expertly blends kitchen-sink realism with horror tropes for an affecting and supremely terrifying haunted house movie.
Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù and Wunmi Mosaku turn in outstanding performances as a couple who flee their home in war-torn South Sudan to seek asylum in the UK – tragically losing their daughter on the perilous journey. Upon arrival in the UK, they are given a run-down house in which to stay, but this is anything but the end of their troubles. The couple soon find themselves fighting the cruel bureaucracy of the asylum-seeking process, prejudice from their unwelcoming neighbours, and perhaps most terrifyingly a which that has followed them from their home.
I'm Thinking of Ending Things
- Drama
- Thriller
- 2020
- Charlie Kaufman
- 15
Summary:
Full of misgivings, a young woman travels with her new boyfriend to his parents' secluded farm. Upon arriving, she comes to question everything she thought she knew about him, and herself.How to watch
Why watch I'm Thinking of Ending Things?:
Charlie Kaufman has established a track record as one of the most innovative writer/directors in Hollywood, and his latest - adapted from Iain Reid's novel of the same name - is a nightmare journey into the psyche of a young woman who is taken by her boyfriend to meet her family in a secluded farm.
With a terrific cast that includes Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette and David Thewlis, I'm Thinking of Ending Things is about as unconventional as it gets but will be sure to leave you both haunted and scratching your head.
Gerald's Game
- Drama
- Horror
- 2017
- Mike Flanagan
- 18
Summary:
A couple tries to spice up their marriage in a remote lake house. After the husband dies unexpectedly, the wife is left handcuffed to their bed frame and must fight to survive and break free.How to watch
Why watch Gerald's Game?:
Countless Stephen King novels have been adapted into films in recent years, and one of the best recent examples is this chiller from The Haunting of Hill House director Mike Flanagan. The film follows a woman who goes on holiday with her husband when he suddenly dies during a sex game - while she is handcuffed to her bed.
With little possibility of rescue, the woman begins hearing strange voices and seeing unsettling visions as she attempts to survive. The film - and Carla Gugino's lead performance - both rightly attracted significant praise, with its haunting and hypnotic atmosphere ensuring it's one of the best Netflix original horror films on offer.
The Conjuring
- Documentary and factual
- Fantasy
- 2013
- James Wan
- 107 mins
- 15
Summary:
Supernatural horror starring Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga and Lili Taylor. In 1971, Roger and Carolyn Perron move into a run-down Rhode Island farmhouse with their five daughters and set about doing up the place. However, after finding a hidden basement, they are terrorised by such malevolent forces that in desperation they turn to renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren to stop the disturbance.How to watch
Why watch The Conjuring?:
Horror mastermind James Wan directs this creepy thriller, based on the real-life cases of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played here by Patrick Wilson (Aquaman) and Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) respectively. This first entry in The Conjuring franchise sees the duo come to the aid of the Perron family, who have been experiencing terrifying phenomena in their remote Rhode Island home.
Wan is at the top of his game here, utilising the same skills that made Saw and Insidious so frightening, while the strong performances do a lot to make this story resonate emotionally too. The Conjuring would spawn not only a direct sequel, but also a number of spin-offs including Annabelle and The Nun.
Krampus
- Comedy
- Horror
- 2015
- Michael Dougherty
- 93 mins
- 15
Summary:
Comedy horror starring Adam Scott and Toni Collette. When a young boy becomes disenchanted with everything that Christmas stands for it summons up the demonic opposite to Santa Claus that unleashes terror upon his family.How to watch
Why watch Krampus?:
Can't decide whether to be excited for Halloween or Christmas? This creepy offering caters for both, telling a darkly comedic story of a bickering family terrorised by the eponymous folklore figure who punishes those who misbehave.
While there have been many ill-judged attempts at bringing this story into the modern mainstream, 2015's Krampus stands head and shoulders above with its tense atmosphere, sharp script and stellar cast, which includes Toni Collette (Hereditary), Allison Tolman (Fargo), and Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation).
Dawn of the Dead
- Action
- Horror
- 2004
- Zack Snyder
- 95 mins
- 18
Summary:
Remake of George A Romero's zombie movie, starring Sarah Polley and Ving Rhames. With the undead taking over the world, a young nurse and a police officer take shelter with a small group of survivors in a shopping mall. When supplies begin to run out and their defences are breached, they decide their only hope is to flee to a zombie-free island.How to watch
Why watch Dawn of the Dead?:
Zack Snyder has a whole undead cinematic universe now with Army of the Dead receiving a sequel as well as spinning off into Army of Thieves, but his work with zombies started all the way back with this remake of the George A. Romero classic. Snyder's first feature film and still one of his best, Dawn of the Dead follows the same basic plotline of the original seeing an eclectic mix of survivors take shelter from the zombie apocalypse in a shopping centre. However, there are soon more problems within the building than outside...
Long before zombies had taken over every form of media, Dawn of the Dead helped revive the then-flagging subgenre, with a rare remake that is just as good - and some argue better - than the original. The film helped kickstart the careers of both Snyder and scriptwriter James Gunn, with the two introducing a fresh take by placing a bigger emphasis on action - showing Snyder was genre-busting long before his Netflix zombie heist. Not everyone will be a fan of the fast-moving zombies, but those who can look past it will be rewarded with some scarily realistic zombie makeup, kinetic action scenes and great performances from the likes of Ving Rhames and Sarah Polley - as well as a few cameos from the cast of the original film.
Sinister
- Horror
- Drama
- 2012
- Scott Derrickson
- 105 mins
- 15
Summary:
Horror starring Ethan Hawke. In an effort to boost his flagging career, a crime writer moves his family into the actual house where a murder he is researching was committed. His discovery of 8mm home movies suggests that dark forces were at work... and they may still be there.How to watch
Why watch Sinister?:
Ethan Hawke stars as a true-crime writer who moves into a new house desperate for a bestseller in this effective chiller from Doctor Strange filmmaker. Things seem to take a promising turn in the writer's investigation when he discovers the existence of a snuff film showing the deaths of a family, but things take a turn for the worse when suggestions of a supernatural force begin to rear their head.
The film perhaps relies on one too many horror movie tropes and becomes a little generic as it reaches its final act, but there are some brilliant scares, while an accomplished performance from the reliably excellent Hawke also lends the film a human edge.
Wrong Turn
- Horror
- Thriller
- 2021
- Mike P. Nelson
- 18
Summary:
Friends hiking the Appalachian Trail are confronted by 'The Foundation', a community of people who have lived in the mountains for hundreds of years.How to watch
Why watch Wrong Turn?:
A reboot of the long-running Wrong Turn franchise - this is technically the seventh installment since 2003 - this 2021 film adds a few fresh twists to the usual formula of lost college students being stalked in the woods. Unlike the original films which followed cannibals hunting people in West Virginia, Wrong Turn introduces us to 'The Foundation', a self-sufficient community who have lived in the Appalachian mountains for hundreds of years. But when a group of hikers intrude on their land, they'll use deadly force to protect their way of life...
Wrong Turn knows viewers are here for gory kills and the survival horror certainly delivers on that front, with the franchise's signature booby traps on full display here. But there's also plenty of interesting ideas hidden behind the bloodbath, as the film attempts to explore America's social divides with this culture clash between millennial hipsters and old-fashioned men of the earth.
Apostle
- Drama
- Fantasy
- 2018
- Gareth Evans
- 129 mins
- 18
Summary:
Period horror thriller starring Dan Stevens and Michael Sheen. England, 1905: prodigal son Thomas Richardson sets off to rescue his sister Jennifer from a mysterious religious cult that is holding her for ransom on a remote island. Thomas remains incognito but it soon becomes apparent that something else is lurking out in the woods.How to watch
Why watch Apostle?:
Dan Stevens and Michael Sheen star in this brutal horror from The Raid director Gareth Evans set in early twentieth century London. Apostle concerns a man who has returned home to discover his sister is being held captive by a cult - and he must pay a substantial ransom in order to free her.
The man makes the journey to an idyllic island that homes the cult, where he infiltrates the community and discovers that though the cult claim to have left behind the corruption of mainland society, it is still more than present in their ranks. As he learns more and more about the cult he uncovers one particularly evil secret. This film has clear links back to iconic folk horror film The Wickerman, and contains an uneasy atmosphere of dread.
Shaun of the Dead
- Comedy
- Horror
- 2004
- Edgar Wright
- 95 mins
- 15
Summary:
Comedy horror starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. On the day north London slacker Shaun decides to sort his life out, the dead rise and the city becomes overrun with zombies. Can Shaun and best mate Ed fight off the marauding hordes of the undead and win back Shaun's girlfriend? Or will they just go down the pub?How to watch
Why watch Shaun of the Dead?:
Shaun of the Dead seems to yo-yo on and off Netflix fairly frequently, so it's well worth catching this influential 'zom-rom-com' while you still can. For the uninitiated, Shaun of the Dead is a parody of George A. Romero's classic Night of the Living Dead films, following slacker Sean as he finally takes some responsibility for his life during a zombie apocalypse. Shaun's plan is to take the car, go to mum's, kill flatmate Phil, grab ex-girlfriend Liz, go to the local pub and have a nice cold pint and wait for all this to blow over - will things work out quite this way however?
Director Edgar Wright is venturing into full-blown horror for the first time in Last Night in Soho, but he first experimented with the genre in this scary yet side-splitting story. The film made stars out of Wright, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost who would reunite for what was dubbed The Three Flavours Cornettos trilogy - but Shaun of the Dead arguably remains the best of the bunch, balancing scares and satire for a striking genre mash-up that has never quite been replicated. The zombie genre may well be a shell of its former shelf, but it was never more alive than in the 2000s thanks to films like this.
The Dead Don't Die
- Comedy
- Fantasy
- 2019
- Jim Jarmusch
- 100 mins
- 15
Summary:
Responding to a complaint from a local farmer, Centerville police officers Cliff Robertson and Ronnie Peterson confront local eccentric Hermit Bob in the woods. Before long their small, rural town is attacked by a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves. Jim Jarmusch's comedy horror, starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Tom WaitsHow to watch
Why watch The Dead Don't Die?:
Another zom-com, The Dead Don't Die adds a silly, satirical take to the oversaturated genre with a standout deadpan performance from Bill Murray. The end of the world has never been so absurd or inconvenient for three police officers who are now tasked with protecting a town and its quirky residents from zombies, who still enjoy the same hobbies and drinks from when they were alive.
Bill Murray (Ghostbusters), Adam Driver (Star Wars) and Chloë Sevigny (American Horror Story) play the three lead cops who are partial to dry humour, but boast an excellent supporting cast including Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Selena Gomez, Rosie Perez and Carol Kane. Oh, and look out for an undead Iggy Pop craving coffee!