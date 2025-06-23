MobLand confirmed for season 2 as viewership revealed for Tom Hardy series
The star-studded series – which is executive produced by Guy Ritchie – will be coming back for a second run on Paramount+.
Tom Hardy series MobLand has officially been renewed for a second season on Paramount+ – after the crime drama became the second most-watched show in the streamer's history.
According to the platform's figures, the show has been watched by a total of 26 million viewers to date, with Paramount's co-CEO Chris McCarthy calling it a "resounding triumph" and adding that he was "elated to greenlight a second season."
The star-studded series also included key roles for Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Paddy Considine alongside Hardy, while Guy Ritchie was on board as an executive producer and directed the first two episodes of the debut run.
Meanwhile, it was created by Top Boy's Ronan Bennett, who wrote the scripts alongside acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Jez Butterworth.
"TV was a brand new world for me and I was reluctant to commit to a TV overall, but Chris, David [Glasser], and the teams at Paramount and 101 Studios completely changed my perspective with their bold creative vision and razor-sharp strategic insight," Butterworth said of the renewal.
He added that working on the first run had been "nothing short of inspiring" and said he was "excited to dive into the second season of MobLand".
The show tells the story of two mob families who clash in a major gang war, with the official synopsis reading: "Power is up for grabs as two warring crime families clash in a battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives.
"In the crossfire stands Harry Da Souza, a street-smart ‘fixer’ who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide."
In addition to the aforementioned stars, there are also key roles for Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci's Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore) and Emily Barber (Industry).
When the first season premiered in March, RadioTimes.com's three-star review of the opening two episodes said that it didn't hit the heights of another Ritchie series – Netflix's The Gentlemen – arguing that it was "not clear whether MobLand has the innovative spirit to stand out".
Clearly, it's managed to find an audience – and it will be interesting to see how the show develops now that a second outing has been confirmed.
MobLand season 1 is currently streaming on Paramount+.
