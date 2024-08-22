A spin-off of Guy Ritchie’s 2020 movie of the same name, The Gentlemen follows aristocrat Eddie (played by Theo James), who inherits the family estate after his father’s death, only to discover that there’s a weed empire on the land.

Eddie soon finds himself embroiled in a world of criminality and gangs, and is forced to team up with drug kingpin Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) to keep the estate safe and his family alive.

The second season will consist of eight episodes, with James and Scodelario set to reprise their roles as Eddie and Susie - but who else is set to return and when could the new season land? Read on for everything we know.

Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina and Theo James as Eddie Horniman in The Gentlemen on Netflix. Netflix

Filming on The Gentlemen season 2 is set to kick off in 2025, meaning a 2026 release date seems likely.

The second season was confirmed earlier this month, when Netflix erected a London billboard for The Gentlemen with a huge joint obscuring the message.

As it burned down, the message "roll on season 2" eventually appeared.

The season 2 renewal won't come as a huge shock to fans, given that producer Marc Helwig revealed discussions on the new chapter had begun earlier this year.

Speaking to Deadline back in April, he said: "We have started the process… There are some writers we’ve talked to, certainly lots of discussion with Guy about what he might want to do in a second season, what things to focus on."

Meanwhile, Ritchie told Netflix last November: "The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me. We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast."

The Gentlemen season 2 cast: Who's returning?

We know that co-stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario will be back as Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass, while Daniel Ings will also be back as Eddie’s brother, Freddy.

James previously told Netflix’s Tudum website of his character’s relationship with partner-in-crime Susie: "I think they’ve grown to love each other in their own way, but I think they’ll never fully trust each other because they are so different and they’re from such vastly different worlds.

"There’s a love between them, but ultimately they will never be from the same cloth."

The other cast members likely to return include:

Ray Winstone as Bobby Glass

Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina

Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe

Giancarlo Esposito as Uncle Stan

Chanel Cresswell as Tammy Horniman

Michael Vu as Jimmy Chang

Jasmine Blackborow as Charly

Harry Goodwins as Jack

Pearce Quigley as Gospel John

Additional casting is set to be announced at a later date.

The Gentlemen season 2 plot: What could happen?

After spending the entirety of season 1 attempting to disentangle his family estate from the Glass family’s weed empire, season 1 ended with a huge twist: Eddie decided to stick to the crime life and went into business with Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario).

Season 2, then, will kick off with Eddie and Susie at the helm of the massive weed empire.

Speaking about the new season, James previously told Netflix: "Eddie and Susie just signed the deal with the devil and they’re about to embark on a diabolical journey. That is the beginning of his journey into the heart of darkness."

Meanwhile, the season 1 finale also saw Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone) meet up with Stanley Johnston in prison, where they spoke about their prospects and potentially struck up a dangerous partnership heading into season 2.

Speaking about the scene, Scodelario previously told Netflix: "They’re either going to partner up and run everything, or Stan is going to be Bobby’s little b***h."

Earlier this year, James stressed the challenges of putting a second season together, saying "it would be a wrangling process with all of us and Guy".

He added: "But also, I think with a show like this, if you're going to do more, you need to come up with a really interesting concept for season 2. Because, as much as we enjoyed it and as fun as it was, it needs a narrative drive."

