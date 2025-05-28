Maya Jama resumes hosting duties, with a fresh batch of contestants headed to the villa to find love. Details on who they are, and what their type on paper is, are to follow soon.

The dating show is celebrating 10 years on air, and the trailer already suggested it will be upping the ante to mark the occasion.

Dami and Indiyah on their finale date in Love Island. ITV

ITV already confirmed it would be airing an anniversary special, Love Island: A Decade of Love, ahead of the new season.

The one-off is set to revisit unforgettable moments from the past decade and celebrate the show's legacy, as well as its most iconic contestants.

Yes, that means some familiar faces will be making an appearance, including Cara De La Hoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.

The new season, and the special, follow the second season of Love Island: All Stars, which aired earlier this year.

Love Island season 12 will begin airing on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 9th June at 9pm.

