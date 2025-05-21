Just some of the returnees include Cara De La Hoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope as well as Dani Dyer, Whitney Adebayo and plenty more.

But when will the main show be returning? Read on for all the information we have about Love Island 2025.

While an exact release date is yet to be confirmed, ITV did announce that the reality series will return in June, along with a fun teaser shared across social media.

Who could appear on Love Island 2025?

At the moment, there are no confirmed contestants for Love Island 2025, but as always, there are plenty of rumoured names going around.

ITV usually announce the contestants much closer to the series launch, so fans will have to sit tight and keep an eye on their socials.

Love Island 2025 host

Once again, the icon that is Maya Jama will return as host for Love Island, having taken over the role of host in 2023.

Since then, she has hosted four full seasons, as well as two seasons of Love Island: All Stars and the popular Love Island Games.

Grace and Reuben on Love Island 2024. ITV

Can you apply for Love Island 2025?

You sure can! Fancy yourself a chance for a summer of love? You can apply for Love Island 2025 here.

Where is Love Island filmed?

Love Island will be once more filmed at Majorca in Spain. ITV are yet to unveil the details of this year's villa, but we can expect a fun new look as the show celebrates 10 years on air.

Who won Love Island 2024?

Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan won Love Island last year, becoming the first ever Black couple to do so in the show's history.

The pair are no longer together, having split two months after they won the show. Announcing the split on social media, Mimii acknowledged that fans had been speculating as to why she and Josh hadn't been "making appearances".

"The truth is we have been trying to figure it out since leaving the villa," she wrote. "But unfortunately things aren't going to work out between us right now. I know it's a big disappointment for a lot of you as it is for me too, your support hasn't gone unnoticed and I will forever be grateful for it."

Love Island season 12 is coming to ITV2 and ITVX soon.

