ITV has confirmed that Love Island: A Decade of Love is coming to ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday 1st June at 9pm.

Among those returning include iconic couples Cara De La Hoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, along with former iconic Islanders.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon. Joe Maher/Getty Images for the NTA's

Just some of the returnees include Hannah Elizabeth, Gabby Allen, Montana Brown, Dani Dyer, Georgia Steel, Curtis Pritchard, Anton Danyluk, Whitney Adebayo, Catherine Agbaje, with more promised.

Creative Director, Mike Spencer, said: "We've had an incredible 10 years of love, drama and unforgettable moments in the villa - now it’s time to look back and celebrate the icons who made it all happen. Expect big laughs and plenty of heart as we revisit a decade of Love Island magic."

The one-off special comes as ITV prepares for another summer season of Love Island, which returns to Mallorca in June as a new group of Islanders take on an experience like no other.

Paul Mortimer, ITV's head of reality, added: "Love Island has become a true phenomenon over the past decade, delivering must-see TV moments every summer.

"This special offers viewers a chance to relive some of the show’s most iconic moments with the Islanders who made them so memorable."

Love Island: A Decade of Love airs on Sunday 1st June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

