So far, there have been four semi-finals, with the fifth and final to take place this weekend, and week by week the finalists have been revealed.

The eight acts who have secured their spot in the final include golden buzzers Blackouts, Olly Pearson, Jasmine Rice and Joseph Charm, along with those who received the most votes from the public which includes Vinnie McKee, Stacey Leadbeatter, Ping Pong Pang and Hear Our Voices.

Ant and Dec for Britain's Got Talent. ITV

One semi-finalist who was unable to fight for a spot in the final was eight-year-old Teddy Magic, who withdrew from the competition a few weeks after pulling out of his appearance in the first live semi-final of the series.

While there were hopes for Teddy to return and perform in the later semi-finals, it was confirmed last week that he would no longer be taking part.

A Britain's Got Talent spokesperson explained: "After discussions with Teddy’s parents and the production team, it has been jointly agreed that Teddy won’t perform in this year’s semi-finals, but BGT hopes to see Teddy again in a future series."

Meanwhile, a statement from Teddy's family read: "We want to thank everyone who has supported Teddy and cheered him on – he continues to fill our world with magic."

Britain's Got Talent: Live Final airs on Saturday 31st May at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

