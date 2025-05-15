Later, Dec revealed that there would be a "little change of plan" while the eight-year-old star got "himself ready and composed backstage" before later confirming that he wouldn't be taking to the stage after all.

There had still been hopes that Teddy might eventually return and perform in one of the other semi-finals, but it has now been confirmed that he will be taking no further part in the series – for this year, at least.

A Britain's Got Talent spokesperson explained: "After discussions with Teddy’s parents and the production team, it has been jointly agreed that Teddy won’t perform in this year’s semi-finals, but BGT hopes to see Teddy again in a future series."

Meanwhile, a statement from Teddy's family read: "We want to thank everyone who has supported Teddy and cheered him on – he continues to fill our world with magic."

Britain's Got Talent will continue with the fourth of its five semi-finals this Sunday (18th May) with another eight acts taking to the stage.

It was revealed earlier in the week that the episode will air on Sunday rather than in its usual Saturday slot – seemingly to avoid clashing with the final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

This week's line-up will see Hear Our Voice, Idolls, Joseph Charm, Max Fox, Maya Giotea, Obsequious, Papi and TK go head-to-head as they look to secure their place in the Grand Final.

After the first three semi-finals, we already know the identity of six of the finalists: light-up dance group The Blackouts, singer-songwriter Vinnie McKee, 11-year-old guitarist Olly Pearson, singer Stacey Leadbetter, drag queen opera singer Jasmine Rice and dance group Ping Ping Pang.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals continues on Sunday 18th May at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX. You can catch up on last weekend's episode on ITVX.

