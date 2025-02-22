But the panel shake-up isn't the only thing, with some changes to the show's usual format across ITV, but for fans of the show this'll be a welcome change.

As ever, Ant & Dec are back at the helm as they host a nationwide search for the next big name in entertainment.

So, when is Britain's Got Talent on TV? Read on to learn more about this year's instalment of the entertainment series.

When is Britain's Got Talent on TV?

Ant & Dec. Thames

Britain's Got Talent will air on ITV and ITVX every Saturday evening.

This is a change from previous years, with the show usually airing on Saturdays and Sundays – and the changes don't stop there!

The live semi-finals will now air weekly, rather than it being stripped across a week in May.

Lily Wilson, the Commissioning Editor for Entertainment at ITV, said of the format shake-up: "We want to hit that family audience. Starting in February means we can build excitement over a longer period while making the live semi-finals a much bigger event."

What time is Britain's Got Talent on tonight?

Britain's Got Talent kick starts on Saturday 22nd February at 7pm. The episode is just under 90 minutes, with it slated to finish at 8:25pm.

Is Britain's Got Talent airing on a Sunday?

No, episodes of Britain's Got Talent 2025 will now air every Saturday night, unless otherwise stated by ITV.

Britain's Got Talent starts 7pm Saturday 22nd February on ITV, STV and ITV.

