From BBC One to BBC Radio 2, there is something for everyone to enjoy as Scott Mills, Rylan Clark and plenty others assume their positions for another year.

In the run-up to the competition, the BBC will be providing non-stop coverage for fans up until the Grand Final on Saturday 17th May.

So, who else is on the UK presenting line-up this year? Scroll down for everything you need to know about this year's Eurovision presenters.

Who are the UK Eurovision 2025 presenters?

Graham Norton

Graham Norton. BBC/BBC Studios

The King of Eurovision is back once more, providing his witty commentary during the Grand Final on Saturday 17th May at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

As ever, Graham will be sharing his unique insights on the 26 countries who will all be performing in the hopes of being the Eurovision champion.

Rylan Clark

Rylan Clark for Eurovision 2024. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Along with Scott Mills, Rylan will be providing commentary during the semi-finals on Tuesday 13th and Thursday 15th May at 8pm.

Rylan will also be making a special appearance in Doctor Who episode, The Interstellar Song Contest, which is co-hosted by the main man himself!

"Basel, I'm coming for you! It's my favourite time of year and I can't wait to be reunited with my Eurovision husband, Scott Mills, in the commentary booth," Rylan said in a statement.

"We'll be cheering loudly for our girls Remember Monday! I know they've been told to avoid a night out with me, but I think I can persuade Richie [Anderson] and Sara Cox to join me at EuroClub instead..."

Scott Mills

Scott Mills. BBC

Back in the commentary booth is Scott Mills, who alongside Rylan will be providing commentary on the airwaves during the grand final.

They will be broadcasting live on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from the centre of the action in Switzerland.

The Scott Mills Breakfast Show will also be broadcasting live from Basel from Monday to Friday in the mornings leading up the grand final.

Scott said: "I cannot wait to be back in the commentary booth with Rylan, who will no doubt have perfected every dance routine for all 37 countries. We’ll be cheering on Remember Monday… who I’ve already agreed to get matching tattoos with if they get into the Top 5!

"And I'm so excited to be taking my Breakfast Show international as we broadcast from the heart of the contest in Basel for the whole week. Eurovision is a true celebration of diversity and I love sharing that with everyone -–to do that for the first time on the UK’s biggest Breakfast Show is a dream!"

Richie Anderson

Richie Anderson for Eurovision 2024. BBC/Sarah Jeynes

Richie Anderson will be out and about Basel, getting a taste of what Switzerland has to offer and meeting Eurovision fans who have travelled far and wide to be at the heart of all the action.

He and Sara Cox will be in the commentary booth for BBC Radio 2 and Sounds during the semi-finals. And the party doesn't stop there, as Richie hosts the Eurovision After Party from 11:30pm to 2am on BBC Radio 2.

He'll be chatting about the night and the big talking points and will be keeping the Eurovision party going for those not quite ready for bed.

Richie said: "I am delighted to be commentating on the Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals on Radio 2 again this year, and so happy I'll be joined by Semi-Final commentating royalty, Sara Cox.

"This is my second year in the booth and, before my debut in Malmö last year, I actually listened back to Sara’s previous commentary from the archives, so it’s wild I’m now commentating alongside her!

"This is my fourth time at Eurovision, but I’ve loved it my whole life. After watching Gina G perform at my Auntie Jackie’s house back in 1996, I was hooked. For me, it’s the perfect mix of escapism and fun and I can’t wait to share that with our Radio 2 listeners."

Sara Cox

Sara Cox. BBC/Sarah Jeynes/James Watkins

Sara Cox returns to the Eurovision commentary box this year during the semi-finals which will be broadcast live once again on BBC Radio 2 and Sounds.

During the Eurovision buzz on Wednesday 14th May, Sara will present her Teatime show live from the centre of Basel.

"So excited to be in Basel and throw myself back into the crazy, rainbow hued feel-good fest that is Eurovision," Sara said.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.