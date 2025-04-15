Well, based on the odds so far, Sweden are currently the bookies' favourites to win, followed closely behind by Austria, France, Israel and Netherlands in the top five.

Once more, 37 acts will embark on the quest for the song contest, with Montenegro returning to the fold after three years following Moldova's withdrawal.

So, when is Eurovision? Read on for everything you need to know about Eurovision 2024, including where it is being held and how to tune in.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 kicks off with two semi-finals, with the first taking place on Tuesday 13th May at 8pm (BST).

The second semi-final will air in the following days, on Thursday 15th May at 8pm (BST).

Following on from last year's introduction, the Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) will perform in the semi-finals.

The BBC is yet to confirm its scheduling for the Eurovision Song Contest, with the above timing a reflection on the time difference between Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

All dates and times are subject to change, so we'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest!

When is the Eurovision 2025 final?

The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday 17th May at 8pm (BST).

The running order for the final is yet to be confirmed by Eurovision, but it is likely reigning champs Switzerland will perform first.

Where is Eurovision 2025 being held?

Eurovision 2025 is being held at St Jakobshalle in Switzerland. The venue is a multi-purpose indoor arena located in Basel.

This will be the third time Switzerland has hosted Eurovision, having been hosts for the first time in 1956 in Lugano and for a second time in 1989 in Lausanne.

How to watch Eurovision 2025

The exact transmission details for Eurovision 2025 are yet to be announced, but it has been confirmed the show will air live on the BBC.

If you're based outside of the UK, you can see which broadcasters will air the song contest in your country now.

How to get Eurovision 2025 tickets

The first and second rounds of tickets for Eurovision 2025 sold out in just a few minutes early this year, but at a later date it may be possible to search for verified tickets on TicketCorner fanSALE, according to the official Eurovision website.

Which countries will compete in Eurovision 2025?

Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull, and Charlotte Steele. Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

As ever, 37 countries will be taking part in the 2025 song contest.

Below are all the countries taking part in alphabetical order:

Albania - 'Zjerm' - Shkodra Elektronike'

'Zjerm' - Shkodra Elektronike' Armenia - 'SURVIVOR' - PARG

- 'SURVIVOR' - PARG Australia - 'Milkshake Man' - Go-Jo

- 'Milkshake Man' - Go-Jo Austria - 'Wasted Love' - JJ

- 'Wasted Love' - JJ Azerbaijan - 'Run With U' - Mamagama

- 'Run With U' - Mamagama Belgium - 'Strobe Lights' - Red Sebastian

- 'Strobe Lights' - Red Sebastian Croatia - 'Poison Cake' - Marko Bošnjak

- 'Poison Cake' - Marko Bošnjak Cyprus - 'Shh' - Theo Evan

- 'Shh' - Theo Evan Czechia - 'Kiss Kiss Goodbye' - ADONXS

- 'Kiss Kiss Goodbye' - ADONXS Denmark - 'Hallucination' - Sissal

- 'Hallucination' - Sissal Estonia - 'Espresso Macchiato' - Tommy Cash

- 'Espresso Macchiato' - Tommy Cash Finland - 'ICH KOMME' - Erika Vikman

- 'ICH KOMME' - Erika Vikman France - 'maman' - Louane

- 'maman' - Louane Georgia - 'Freedom' - Mariam Shengelia

- 'Freedom' - Mariam Shengelia Germany - 'Baller' - Abor & Tynna

- 'Baller' - Abor & Tynna Greece - 'Asteromáta' - Klavdia

- 'Asteromáta' - Klavdia Iceland - 'RÓA' - VÆB

- 'RÓA' - VÆB Ireland - 'Laika Party' - EMMY

- 'Laika Party' - EMMY Israel - 'New Day Will Rise' - Yuval Raphael

- 'New Day Will Rise' - Yuval Raphael Italy - 'Volevo Essere Un Duro' - Lucio Corsi

- 'Volevo Essere Un Duro' - Lucio Corsi Latvia - 'Bur Man Laimi' - Tautumeitas

- 'Bur Man Laimi' - Tautumeitas Lithuania - 'Tavo Akys' - Katarsis

- 'Tavo Akys' - Katarsis Luxembourg - 'La Poupée Monte Le Son' - Laura Thorn

- 'La Poupée Monte Le Son' - Laura Thorn Malta - 'SERVING' - Miriana Conte

- 'SERVING' - Miriana Conte Montenegro - 'Dobrodošli' - Nina Žižić

- 'Dobrodošli' - Nina Žižić Netherlands - 'C'est La Vie' - Claude

- 'C'est La Vie' - Claude Norway - 'Lighter' - Kyle Alessandro

- 'Lighter' - Kyle Alessandro Poland - 'GAJA' - Justyna Steczkowska

- 'GAJA' - Justyna Steczkowska Portugal - 'Deslocado' - NAPA

- 'Deslocado' - NAPA San Marino - 'Tutta L'Italia' - Gabry Ponte

- 'Tutta L'Italia' - Gabry Ponte Serbia - 'Mila' - Princ

- 'Mila' - Princ Slovenia - 'How Much Time Do We Have Left' - Klemen

- 'How Much Time Do We Have Left' - Klemen Spain - 'ESA DIVA' - Melody

- 'ESA DIVA' - Melody Sweden - 'Bara Bada Bastu' - KAJ

- 'Bara Bada Bastu' - KAJ Switzerland - 'Voyage' - Zoë Më

- 'Voyage' - Zoë Më Ukraine - 'Bird of Pray' - Ziferblat

- 'Bird of Pray' - Ziferblat United Kingdom - 'What the Hell Just Happened?' - Remember Monday

