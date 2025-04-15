When is Eurovision 2025? Air date, location and news
Get ready, it's Eurovision time!
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has long been marked in the calendars of super fans as the annual competition returns for another year of thrilling performances and standout moments.
This year, Eurovision is being held in Switzerland, following Swiss act Nemo being crowned the 2024 champion - but will they be able to retain their title?
Well, based on the odds so far, Sweden are currently the bookies' favourites to win, followed closely behind by Austria, France, Israel and Netherlands in the top five.
Once more, 37 acts will embark on the quest for the song contest, with Montenegro returning to the fold after three years following Moldova's withdrawal.
So, when is Eurovision? Read on for everything you need to know about Eurovision 2024, including where it is being held and how to tune in.
When is Eurovision 2025? Dates for semi-finals
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 kicks off with two semi-finals, with the first taking place on Tuesday 13th May at 8pm (BST).
The second semi-final will air in the following days, on Thursday 15th May at 8pm (BST).
Following on from last year's introduction, the Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) will perform in the semi-finals.
The BBC is yet to confirm its scheduling for the Eurovision Song Contest, with the above timing a reflection on the time difference between Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
All dates and times are subject to change, so we'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest!
When is the Eurovision 2025 final?
The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday 17th May at 8pm (BST).
The running order for the final is yet to be confirmed by Eurovision, but it is likely reigning champs Switzerland will perform first.
Where is Eurovision 2025 being held?
Eurovision 2025 is being held at St Jakobshalle in Switzerland. The venue is a multi-purpose indoor arena located in Basel.
This will be the third time Switzerland has hosted Eurovision, having been hosts for the first time in 1956 in Lugano and for a second time in 1989 in Lausanne.
How to watch Eurovision 2025
The exact transmission details for Eurovision 2025 are yet to be announced, but it has been confirmed the show will air live on the BBC.
If you're based outside of the UK, you can see which broadcasters will air the song contest in your country now.
How to get Eurovision 2025 tickets
The first and second rounds of tickets for Eurovision 2025 sold out in just a few minutes early this year, but at a later date it may be possible to search for verified tickets on TicketCorner fanSALE, according to the official Eurovision website.
Which countries will compete in Eurovision 2025?
As ever, 37 countries will be taking part in the 2025 song contest.
Below are all the countries taking part in alphabetical order:
- Albania - 'Zjerm' - Shkodra Elektronike'
- Armenia - 'SURVIVOR' - PARG
- Australia - 'Milkshake Man' - Go-Jo
- Austria - 'Wasted Love' - JJ
- Azerbaijan - 'Run With U' - Mamagama
- Belgium - 'Strobe Lights' - Red Sebastian
- Croatia - 'Poison Cake' - Marko Bošnjak
- Cyprus - 'Shh' - Theo Evan
- Czechia - 'Kiss Kiss Goodbye' - ADONXS
- Denmark - 'Hallucination' - Sissal
- Estonia - 'Espresso Macchiato' - Tommy Cash
- Finland - 'ICH KOMME' - Erika Vikman
- France - 'maman' - Louane
- Georgia - 'Freedom' - Mariam Shengelia
- Germany - 'Baller' - Abor & Tynna
- Greece - 'Asteromáta' - Klavdia
- Iceland - 'RÓA' - VÆB
- Ireland - 'Laika Party' - EMMY
- Israel - 'New Day Will Rise' - Yuval Raphael
- Italy - 'Volevo Essere Un Duro' - Lucio Corsi
- Latvia - 'Bur Man Laimi' - Tautumeitas
- Lithuania - 'Tavo Akys' - Katarsis
- Luxembourg - 'La Poupée Monte Le Son' - Laura Thorn
- Malta - 'SERVING' - Miriana Conte
- Montenegro - 'Dobrodošli' - Nina Žižić
- Netherlands - 'C'est La Vie' - Claude
- Norway - 'Lighter' - Kyle Alessandro
- Poland - 'GAJA' - Justyna Steczkowska
- Portugal - 'Deslocado' - NAPA
- San Marino - 'Tutta L'Italia' - Gabry Ponte
- Serbia - 'Mila' - Princ
- Slovenia - 'How Much Time Do We Have Left' - Klemen
- Spain - 'ESA DIVA' - Melody
- Sweden - 'Bara Bada Bastu' - KAJ
- Switzerland - 'Voyage' - Zoë Më
- Ukraine - 'Bird of Pray' - Ziferblat
- United Kingdom - 'What the Hell Just Happened?' - Remember Monday
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.
You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.