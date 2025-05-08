The 2025 competition is being held in Basel, Switzerland, following Nemo's win with the epic song The Code in 2024.

With Eurovision just days away, read on for everything you need to know about Switzerland's 2025 entry.

Who is Switzerland Eurovision 2025 entry Zoë Më?

Instagram: @zoe.me.music

TikTok: @zoe.me.music

Zoë Më, whose real name is Zoë Anina Kressler, has been writing her own songs since the age of 10. She writes songs in both German and French as she is fluent in both languages.

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation announced that Zoë Më would represent Switzerland in the 2025 contest after an internal selection process.

Despite following on from her predecessor Nemo, who won Eurovision last year, Zoë Më has said she "doesn't feel any pressure", adding: "I'm very grateful to Nemo for winning and that I can sing in Basel."

How old is Zoë Më?

Zoë Më is 24 years old.

What nationality is Zoë Më?

Zoë Më is Swiss and was born in Basel, the Swiss city which is hosting Eurovision this year.

What has Zoë Më said about representing Switzerland at Eurovision 2025?

Zoë Më has described being chosen to represent her country in the year it is hosting the competition as "surreal".

She said: "Representing Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest while we are hosting the contest is a huge honour and a surreal experience. I’m from Basel, and my grandparents live here. This is a full-circle moment, just like something out of a fairy tale."

What is Switzerland's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Zoë Më will be representing Switzerland in Eurovision this year with the French-language song Voyage, which she wrote herself and has described as being about "humanity". She will perform 19th in the Grand Final, between Croatia and Cyprus.

Where did Switzerland come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Nemo. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

They won! Switzerland were the winners of Eurovision 2024, having been represented by Nemo with their song The Code.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May, airing at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.