Amongst those entries is Remember Monday, who are representing the UK with their single What The Hell Just Happened?.

As they go up against the 36 other acts, who will emerge victorious? If you're keen to find out what the bookies have to say about the winners, read on for the latest predictions for this year's song contest.

Eurovision 2025 odds: Who is tipped to win?

There is just little a month to go before the Eurovision Song Contest makes its way to TV screens, that hasn't stopped speculation over who could take the crown, with the bookies' favourite to win being Sweden, according to Bet365.

This year, Sweden is represented by KAJ with their song Bara Bada Bastu. If Sweden were to win, It would be the country's eighth win in the contest's history, following Loreen's second win in 2023.

Below are the top contenders to win in 2025:

Sweden - 2/1 Austria - 12/5 France - 5/1 Israel - 10/1 Netherlands - 16/1 Finland - 20/1 Belgium - 22/1 Estonia - 28/1 Albania - 33/1 Ukraine - 40/1

The odds for the UK to win aren't particularly the best, with Remember Monday's What The Hell Just Happened? currently predicted to come in 16th place, with odds of 100/1 to win.

Reigning champs Switzerland are currently predicted to come in 21st place, with odds of 125/1 according to Bet365.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2025?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 grand final will take place on Saturday 17th May, airing on BBC One for viewers tuning in in the UK.

Details of the BBC presenters for this year's broadcast are currently under wraps, but the contest itself will be hosted by Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer.

The semi-finals will take place at an earlier date as usual. The first will air on Tuesday 13th May and the second on Thursday 15th May.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.

