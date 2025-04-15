Eurovision 2025 contestants: Confirmed countries and acts
Here's what you need to know.
There isn't long to go before Eurovision returns, and with all the competing acts now confirmed, it's finally time to get excited as the first of the semi-finals loom for the song contest.
Thirty-seven acts will take centre stage in this year's competition, with it being held in Switzerland following Nemo's win last year, marking the third time the Swiss nation has been the Eurovision host city.
Over the course of the two semi-finals, just 26 countries will make it through to the Grand Final. However, there are just 20 spots up for grabs, with the Big Five and host country automatically through to the final.
While plenty of fans this side of the pond know Remember Monday will be representing the United Kingdom – who else is in the race to be crowned champion of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025?
Here's everything you need to know about this year's Eurovision entries.
Eurovision Song Contest 2025 line-up
The full line-up of the competing countries was confirmed ahead of the 2025 competition, with 37 acts all taking centre stage in Switzerland next month.
Fans will notice that Moldova is no longer in this year's competition after withdrawing, which has seen Montenegro return to the competition for the first time since 2022.
Here are all the countries taking part:
- Albania – Zjerm – Shkodra Elektronike
- Armenia – SURVIVOR – PARG
- Australia – Milkshake Man – Go-Jo
- Austria – Wasted Love – JJ
- Azerbaijan – Run With U – Mamagama
- Belgium – Strobe Lights – Red Sebastian
- Croatia – Poison Cake – Marko Bošnjak
- Cyprus – Shh – Theo Evan
- Czechia – Kiss Kiss Goodbye – ADONXS
- Denmark – Hallucination – Sissal
- Estonia – Espresso Macchiato – Tommy Cash
- Finland – ICH KOMME – Erika Vikman
- France – maman – Louane
- Georgia – Freedom – Mariam Shengelia
- Germany – Baller – Abor & Tynna
- Greece – Asteromáta – Klavdia
- Iceland – RÓA – VÆB
- Ireland – Laika Party – EMMY
- Israel – New Day Will Rise – Yuval Raphael
- Italy – Volevo Essere Un Duro – Lucio Corsi
- Latvia – Bur Man Laimi – Tautumeitas
- Lithuania – Tavo Akys – Katarsis
- Luxembourg – La Poupée Monte Le Son – Laura Thorn
- Malta – SERVING – Miriana Conte
- Montenegro – Dobrodošli – Nina Žižić
- Netherlands – Cest La Vie – Claude
- Norway – Lighter – Kyle Alessandro
- Poland – GAJA – Justyna Steczkowska
- Portugal – Deslocado – NAPA
- San Marino – Tutta LItalia – Gabry Ponte
- Serbia – Mila – Princ
- Slovenia – How Much Time Do We Have Left – Klemen
- Spain – ESA DIVA – Melody
- Sweden – Bara Bada Bastu – KAJ
- Switzerland – Voyage – Zoë Më
- Ukraine – Bird of Pray – Ziferblat
- United Kingdom – What the Hell Just Happened – Remember Monday
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.
You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.