Over the course of the two semi-finals, just 26 countries will make it through to the Grand Final. However, there are just 20 spots up for grabs, with the Big Five and host country automatically through to the final.

While plenty of fans this side of the pond know Remember Monday will be representing the United Kingdom – who else is in the race to be crowned champion of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025?

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Eurovision entries.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 line-up

The full line-up of the competing countries was confirmed ahead of the 2025 competition, with 37 acts all taking centre stage in Switzerland next month.

Fans will notice that Moldova is no longer in this year's competition after withdrawing, which has seen Montenegro return to the competition for the first time since 2022.

Here are all the countries taking part:

Albania – Zjerm – Shkodra Elektronike

Armenia – SURVIVOR – PARG

Australia – Milkshake Man – Go-Jo

Austria – Wasted Love – JJ

Azerbaijan – Run With U – Mamagama

Belgium – Strobe Lights – Red Sebastian

Croatia – Poison Cake – Marko Bošnjak

Cyprus – Shh – Theo Evan

Czechia – Kiss Kiss Goodbye – ADONXS

Denmark – Hallucination – Sissal

Estonia – Espresso Macchiato – Tommy Cash

Finland – ICH KOMME – Erika Vikman

France – maman – Louane

Georgia – Freedom – Mariam Shengelia

Germany – Baller – Abor & Tynna

Greece – Asteromáta – Klavdia

Iceland – RÓA – VÆB

Ireland – Laika Party – EMMY

Israel – New Day Will Rise – Yuval Raphael

Italy – Volevo Essere Un Duro – Lucio Corsi

Latvia – Bur Man Laimi – Tautumeitas

Lithuania – Tavo Akys – Katarsis

Luxembourg – La Poupée Monte Le Son – Laura Thorn

Malta – SERVING – Miriana Conte

Montenegro – Dobrodošli – Nina Žižić

Netherlands – Cest La Vie – Claude

Norway – Lighter – Kyle Alessandro

Poland – GAJA – Justyna Steczkowska

Portugal – Deslocado – NAPA

San Marino – Tutta LItalia – Gabry Ponte

Serbia – Mila – Princ

Slovenia – How Much Time Do We Have Left – Klemen

Spain – ESA DIVA – Melody

Sweden – Bara Bada Bastu – KAJ

Switzerland – Voyage – Zoë Më

Ukraine – Bird of Pray – Ziferblat

United Kingdom – What the Hell Just Happened – Remember Monday

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

