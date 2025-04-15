Comprised of three best friends, Remember Monday are hoping to impress the countries and audiences alike with their performance, which is being staged by creative director Ace Bowerman.

Ace has worked with the likes of Dua Lipa, Fred Again and Ed Sheeran – so just what could be in store for the girls of Remember Monday?

As fans wait to find out, read on for everything you need to know about Remember Monday, the UK's Eurovision entry for 2025.

Who is UK Eurovision 2025 entry Remember Monday?

Remember Monday. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Instagram: @remembermonday_

TikTok: @remembermonday_

Remember Monday is a country girl band, made up of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele, who have been best friends since they met in sixth form 12 years ago in 2013.

The trio are no strangers to live audiences, having all had careers in musical theatre before they quit their day jobs and become full-time band members in 2023. They have appeared in the likes of The Phantom of the Opera (Holly), Mary Poppins (Charlotte) and Matilda (Lauren).

Since their band launch, Remember Monday have released two EPs and 12 singles and even appeared on The Voice in 2019. They were mentored by Jennifer Hudson, who continues to her offer her mentorship and support to the band.

They have an impressive social media following, with a combined following of 651,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok at the time of writing.

What has Remember Monday said about representing the UK at Eurovision 2025?

When they were confirmed to be this year's UK act, Remember Monday said: "What The Hell Just Happened is exactly how we’re feeling right now! It's all very surreal; our friendship goes so far back, and we definitely never imagined that we'd be doing anything like this.

"When you're a kid and people ask you what you want to be when you grow up, an absolute classic is 'I wanna be a pop star', so the fact that we're getting the chance to live that dream as three best friends is just wild. We're going to be the first girlband to represent for the UK since 1999, which feels like such a crazy honour.

"We're going to bring loads of fun, energy and hopefully do something that you won't have seen before on the Eurovision stage… We honestly can’t wait to experience this with all of the other incredible artists from around the world, and hopefully make everyone back at home feel proud! This is really the music World Cup and we'll do our best to bring it home!"

Lauren Byrne, Charlotte Steele and Holly-Anne Hull of the group Remember Monday. Joe Maher/Getty Images

At an event for their live rendition of their Eurovision song, the band added: "We've been really trying to stay present. Everyone that we've spoken to that has either done Eurovision before, or our team has just been like, 'Just try and take each day as it comes'. And it's kind of nice because we've got the point where Eurovision doesn't feel like May 17th.

"It's kind of the entire run-up and everything, every experience between no and then. It's just so surreal and wonderful. We're just so happy to be a part of it."

What is the UK's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Remember Monday will represent the UK with their song What The Hell Just Happened?. The song was co-written with Billen Ted (Tom Hollings and Sam Brennan), Thomas Stengaard and Julie 'Kill J' Aagaard.

The song "chronicles the aftermath of a fun night out with friends, it perfectly showcases the band’s humour, relatability and their signature harmonies".

Where did the UK come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Olly Alexander performing at Eurovision 2024. JESSICA GOW/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

The UK finished in 18th place at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, with Switzerland's Nemo taking the crown.

Olly Alexander received a total of 46 points, after scoring zero points from the public, with his track Dizzy.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.

