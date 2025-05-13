Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-final running order - Who is performing when?
The time has come!
It is officially Eurovision day! The first of the semi-finals commence tonight (Tuesday 13th May) as the first 15 entrants all take to the stage to perform their hearts out in a bid to qualify for the grand final later this week.
They won't be the only ones on stage either, with Spain, Italy and Switzerland all performing as part of the introduction of the Big Five and host country performing at the semi-finals.
Kicking things off in Basel is Iceland's entry, VÆB with their "electro-pop sea shanty" Róa. Other entrants performing tonight are KAJ, with their song Bara Bada Bastu - which is the most-streamed song in the competition according to new research.
Streaming data from Spotify has revealed that KAJ's song has generated over twice as many streams as the second most-streamed entry. And with Sweden a favourite to win already, could this performance take them to the final?
For audiences in the UK, the contest kick starts on Tuesday 13th May at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer, featuring commentary from Rylan and Scott Mills.
But who else is performing? Scroll on to find out the running order of both the Eurovision 2025 semi-finals taking place across Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May.
Eurovision 2025 semi-final 1 running order
Below you can find the running order of the two Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals.
- Iceland, VÆB
- Poland, Justyna Steczkowska
- Slovenia, Klemen
- Estonia, Tommy Cash
- Spain, Melody (Big Five performance)
- Ukraine, Ziferblat
- Sweden, KAJ
- Portugal, NAPA
- Norway, Kyle Alessandro
- Belgium, Red Sebastian
- Italy, Lucio Corsi (Big Five performance)
- Azerbaijan, Mamagama
- San Marino, Gabry Ponte
- Albania, Shkodra Elektronike
- Netherlands, Claude
- Croatia, Marko Bošnjak
- Switzerland, Zoë Më (Winning country performance)
- Cyprus, Theo Evan
Eurovision 2025 semi-final 2 running order
- Australia, Go-Jo
- Monetenegro, Nina Žižić
- Ireland, EMMY
- Latvia, Tautumeitas
- Armenia, PARG
- Austria, JJ
- United Kingdom, Remember Monday (Big Five performance)
- Greece, Klavdia
- Lithuania, Katarsis
- Malta, Miriana Conte
- Georgia, Mariam Shengelia
- France, Louane (Big Five performance)
- Denmark, Sissal
- Czechia, ADONXS
- Luxembourg, Laura Thorn
- Israel, Yuval Raphael
- Germany, Abor & Tynna (Big Five performance)
- Serbia, Princ
- Finland, Erika Vikman
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May, airing at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.