Kicking things off in Basel is Iceland's entry, VÆB with their "electro-pop sea shanty" Róa. Other entrants performing tonight are KAJ, with their song Bara Bada Bastu - which is the most-streamed song in the competition according to new research.

Streaming data from Spotify has revealed that KAJ's song has generated over twice as many streams as the second most-streamed entry. And with Sweden a favourite to win already, could this performance take them to the final?

For audiences in the UK, the contest kick starts on Tuesday 13th May at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer, featuring commentary from Rylan and Scott Mills.

But who else is performing? Scroll on to find out the running order of both the Eurovision 2025 semi-finals taking place across Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May.

Eurovision 2025 semi-final 1 running order

Icelandic duo Vaeb representing Iceland at Eurovision 2025. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Below you can find the running order of the two Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals.

Eurovision 2025 semi-final 2 running order

Go-Jo representing Australia at Eurovision 2025. Patricia J. Garcinuño/Getty Images

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May, airing at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

