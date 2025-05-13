It is officially Eurovision day! The first of the semi-finals commence tonight (Tuesday 13th May) as the first 15 entrants all take to the stage to perform their hearts out in a bid to qualify for the grand final later this week.

They won't be the only ones on stage either, with Spain, Italy and Switzerland all performing as part of the introduction of the Big Five and host country performing at the semi-finals.

Kicking things off in Basel is Iceland's entry, VÆB with their "electro-pop sea shanty" Róa. Other entrants performing tonight are KAJ, with their song Bara Bada Bastu - which is the most-streamed song in the competition according to new research.

Streaming data from Spotify has revealed that KAJ's song has generated over twice as many streams as the second most-streamed entry. And with Sweden a favourite to win already, could this performance take them to the final?

For audiences in the UK, the contest kick starts on Tuesday 13th May at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer, featuring commentary from Rylan and Scott Mills.

But who else is performing? Scroll on to find out the running order of both the Eurovision 2025 semi-finals taking place across Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May.

Eurovision 2025 semi-final 1 running order

Two men stood next to each other, wearing silver clothing and looking ahead.
Icelandic duo Vaeb representing Iceland at Eurovision 2025. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Below you can find the running order of the two Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals.

  1. Iceland, VÆB
  2. Poland, Justyna Steczkowska
  3. Slovenia, Klemen
  4. Estonia, Tommy Cash
  5. Spain, Melody (Big Five performance)
  6. Ukraine, Ziferblat
  7. Sweden, KAJ
  8. Portugal, NAPA
  9. Norway, Kyle Alessandro
  10. Belgium, Red Sebastian
  11. Italy, Lucio Corsi (Big Five performance)
  12. Azerbaijan, Mamagama
  13. San Marino, Gabry Ponte
  14. Albania, Shkodra Elektronike
  15. Netherlands, Claude
  16. Croatia, Marko Bošnjak
  17. Switzerland, Zoë Më (Winning country performance)
  18. Cyprus, Theo Evan

Eurovision 2025 semi-final 2 running order

Go-Jo wearing a white shirt and red trousers, looking surprised.
Go-Jo representing Australia at Eurovision 2025. Patricia J. Garcinuño/Getty Images
  1. Australia, Go-Jo
  2. Monetenegro, Nina Žižić
  3. Ireland, EMMY
  4. Latvia, Tautumeitas
  5. Armenia, PARG
  6. Austria, JJ
  7. United Kingdom, Remember Monday (Big Five performance)
  8. Greece, Klavdia
  9. Lithuania, Katarsis
  10. Malta, Miriana Conte
  11. Georgia, Mariam Shengelia
  12. France, Louane (Big Five performance)
  13. Denmark, Sissal
  14. Czechia, ADONXS
  15. Luxembourg, Laura Thorn
  16. Israel, Yuval Raphael
  17. Germany, Abor & Tynna (Big Five performance)
  18. Serbia, Princ
  19. Finland, Erika Vikman

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

